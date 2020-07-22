Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judges Meagan Bilik-DeFazio and Christopher A. Feliciani will oversee a ceremony celebrating the graduation of eight participants from Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court at noon Thursday, July 23, in Courtroom No. 5 of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
All appropriate safety precautions will be taken during the ceremony to ensure compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
“This group is particularly reflective of the outstanding collaborative efforts of our community at all levels — from the county commissioners for supporting and making our program possible, to the treatment facilities, an amazing drug treatment court team, support groups and individual sponsors. Most importantly and most significantly, however, today’s graduation demonstrates the efforts of each participant in their sincere desire and commitment to maintain a drug-free lifestyle,” Feliciani said.
“On behalf of the entire team and all those who worked behind the scenes to make today possible, the Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court wishes to congratulate each of our graduates and their families, for their outstanding accomplishments. We are all so proud of each and every one of them and wish them a bright and healthy drug-free future.”
Since Westmoreland County Adult Drug Treatment Court’s inception in September of 2015, 39 participants have graduated from the program.
There are currently more than 70 drug treatment court programs in Pennsylvania — including Adult Drug Courts, Family Drug Courts, DUI Courts, Re-Entry Drug Court, Juvenile Drug Courts, and Adult Drug/DUI Hybrid Courts. The purpose of these treatment courts is to reduce recidivism and help individuals return to their jobs and families and become productive citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.