Westmoreland County will turn 250 next year.
To celebrate that historic birthday, the county will collaborate with the Westmoreland Historical Society, Discover Westmoreland and GO Laurel Highlands to create initiatives and programs to honor and commemorate the milestone.
The celebrations will most likely kick off with a special celebration Feb. 26, the day in 1773 when Westmoreland County was formed by an Act of Assembly and approved by Gov. Richard Penn.
However, the celebration will continue throughout the entire year with a variety of programs.
The three county commissioners approved a resolution at their regular meeting last week to recognize the collaboration between the county and the three other agencies to plan the events for the commemoration.
According to the resolution, “the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with Westmoreland Historical Society, GO Laurel Highlands and Discover Westmoreland, recognizes Feb. 26, 2023, as the 250th anniversary of Westmoreland County and endorses the mission to educate the public, to promote, and to preserve the legacies of Westmoreland County, by engaging our citizens and communities in the recognition of this milestone and celebrations of the rich history of Westmoreland County.”
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said after the meeting she believes at least some of the festivities will take place at one of the county’s historic gems, Historic Hanna’s Town. The county’s original seat, Historic Hanna’s Town has undergone an update that included the construction of a new headquarters and visitor’s center.
