Coronavirus vaccinations are starting this weekend for more than 2,300 Westmoreland County PreK-12 teachers and other school staff.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on March 3 that all school employees and contractors would be eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine under a plan that sets aside doses for teachers and other essential workers. It’s part of a push to safely and quickly get more students back into classrooms.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the departments of Education and Health are partnering with the state’s 29 Intermediate Units (IUs) to establish vaccine sites. The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) will administer the vaccine.
“The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit stands ready to serve and support this important work in every way possible,” wrote Jason Conway, executive director of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, in an email to the Bulletin.
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit serves Westmoreland County, including 17 school districts, three career and technology centers, and Clairview School, under the direct supervision of its board of directors and central administration, according to its website.
“These vaccination efforts provide another mitigation strategy within our respective school Health and Safety plans to increase the level of in-person instruction across Pennsylvania,” Conway added.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 27 authorized the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use.
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit will assist the Army National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to administer the vaccines to eligible school employees and contractors for the public and non-public local education agencies (LEAs) in its region.
Pennsylvania was expected to receive 94,600 doses this week.
The vaccine allocations per LEA have been established by the state’s health and education departments based on an equitable and prioritized system, according to Conway.
The vaccination site operations, scheduling and administration of the vaccines are being directed to the Army National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s role is to provide support and assistance as needed, Conway wrote.
Some teachers and school staff have already been vaccinated through clinics held by local pharmacies — including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley.
Conway said the state designed a survey requesting all school-related personnel to complete for registration purposes.
Schools identified eligible participants using the governor’s priorities and verified their employment. Schools then sent verified lists to the intermediate units, which were compiled, verified into one master list and uploaded to the state.
The state then issued registration emails to the eligible and verified participants, Conway said.
The initial priority is vaccinating school staff who have regular and sustained in-person contact with students during the regular school day, including teachers and staff providing PreK and elementary instruction, special education, English learners and associated support because younger children are more susceptible to learning loss and their families are more likely to have childcare challenges, according to a Wolf press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.