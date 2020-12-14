There was some doubt as to whether this year’s Westmoreland County Shop With a Cop event would go on as planned over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
But state police Trooper Stephen Limani found a way for it to happen.
And now, more children than ever are signed for the event that provides them with $150 to purchase Christmas gifts at six area Walmarts alongside a police officer.
“I was afraid we weren’t going to be able to have it,” Limani, of the Greensburg barracks, said. “I sat down with my boss and he was like, ‘Hey, it can’t be the same (this year). Figure out a way that I can wrap my head around it that it will be safe, and then we’ll talk about it.’”
Limani did just that.
Upwards of 600 children are signed up to shop this year — nearly double the typical number.
Shopping begins at 9 a.m. at each Walmart location, starting today in Rostraver Township, followed by Tuesday in East Huntington, and Wednesday in Unity Township. Then the holiday shopping event continues Dec. 21 in Hempfield Township, Dec. 22 in Delmont, and Dec. 23 in North Huntingdon Township.
There are a number of COVID-related safety measures in place, including spreading the shopping out from the typical three days to six.
“It’s going to take a lot longer, because we’re going to reduce the amount of people that are in the store,” he said.
A limited number of children will be admitted inside the store to shop at a time. Parents and guardians are being asked to stay in their vehicles while their children shop alongside an officer.
“If there is an absolute need where a parent has to come into the store, then we’ll deal with that,” he said.
Cars will be numbered as they enter the lot and will wait in a designated parking area.
“And then we’ll send the kids into the store with a corresponding sticker that numbers them to their car they came in,” he said.
Westmoreland County Shop With a Cop is working with Excela Health to conduct coronavirus screenings for participants before entering the store. If a child has a temperature, program organizers will shop for them and bring their gifts out to the car, Limani said.
Fire House Subs has offered to make individually wrapped meals to feed children while they wait — 100 per location, including a hoagie, chips and a cookie.
Six hundred masks that say “Shop With a Cop” will be available for participants who need one. Program organizers say they’ll be practicing social distancing and using hand sanitizer throughout the event.
About 400 officers from roughly 30 police departments will volunteer their time to shop with children, across the six locations, Limani said.
“Our program isn’t just about giving kids Christmas gifts, it’s about having some interaction with the police officers,” he said.
Limani said fundraising was lower than usual ahead of this year’s event. That is until he decided to start selling yard signs for $150 that read, “I Sponsored a Child.”
“We were actually doing really bad (with fundraising). The yard signs have been a godsend,” he said.
More than 200 yard signs have been sold, he said, which is “the reason why I can take kids shopping” this year.
Signs are still available for purchase by making a check payable to “Shop With a Cop” and sending it to 100 N. Westmoreland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
This is the program’s 13th year in operation.
Limani laughed when asked if the program had come a long way since its inception.
“Oh my God, yes — for sure,” he said. “I took 20 kids shopping. I only had $1,000. I gave them $50 each.”
Now, the program will spend upwards of $75,000, he said.
“I don’t know of any law enforcement-driven program in the country that spends more money or takes more kids shopping than we do,” he said.
The program provides children who were a victim of crime or unfortunate circumstances an opportunity to go shopping with a police officer from their area.
Now that he’s found a way for the event to go on — especially in a year in which the coronavirus was especially tough for children, Limani said, “I couldn’t be any happier.”
