The Westmoreland County Senior Games will return to Mammoth Park and several other central Westmoreland area locations on May 3-13. Any person 50 years of age or older is eligible to participate in any of the 34 events. Westmoreland County residency is not required to participate in the events.
Registration for the Senior Games costs only $10. All pre-registered participants will receive a Senior Games T-shirt, and a free picnic lunch will be provided for athletes at Mammoth Park on Thursday, May 5, and Monday, May 9. Participants can also register on-site at any event.
Events include high-and-low impact activities, such as boccie, bowling, canoeing, corn hole, cycling, darts, golf, horseshoes, running, pickle ball, shuffleboard, and swimming. Many of the events will divide athletes into age brackets: 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80-89 and 90 plus. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in each event and age bracket. There is also an awards ceremony on Friday, May 13, honoring the year’s sportsmen and women as voted on by the athletes.
For over 35 years, the slogan of the Westmoreland County Senior Games has been “Bring a friend for fun and fitness.” The games are more about fun and fitness than serious competition, and one does not have to be a super athlete to participate. Most of the participants come for the camaraderie of the games and enjoy competing with friends and meeting new people. The ultimate goal of the games is to encourage an active lifestyle and continued participation in recreational activities beyond age 50.
The Westmoreland County Senior Games are sponsored by Somerset Trust Co., UPMC For Life, Westmoreland County Housing Authority, Gulisek Construction, Senior Helpers, and Westmoreland Manor. To request a registration booklet, call the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950, or download one online by visiting the county parks’ website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.