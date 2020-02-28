Westmoreland County school districts — including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — were awarded more than $1 million in state grants Wednesday to upgrade school safety measures in their respective buildings.
The grant funds can be used to purchase security-related technology and equipment, support school safety-related and behavioral trainings, and for hiring school personnel, including resource officers, police officers, counselors, social workers and psychologists. The grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee.
Greater Latrobe and Mount Pleasant Area will receive $40,000 in school safety funding, while Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will receive $35,000 apiece. Blairsville-Saltsburg in Indiana County was also awarded $35,000.
A total of $53.7 million in grants was awarded to Pennsylvania school districts as part of the School Safety and Security Grant Program, which was created by lawmakers in 2018. The grant amounts were awarded based on a school district’s average daily attendance.
Other Westmoreland County grant recipients included:
- Belle Vernon Area — $487,648;
- Burrell Area — $35,000;
- Franklin Regional — $40,000;
- Greensburg Salem — $40,000;
- Hempfield Area — $45,000;
- Jeannette — $30,000;
- Kiski Area — $40,000;
- Monessen — $30,000;
- New Kensington area — $35,000;
- Norwin — $45,000;
- Penn-Trafford — $45,000;
- Southmoreland Area — $35,000
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit — $239,000.
In addition, the Alice Paul House in Indiana, which provides services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, was awarded a $198,292 community violence prevention/reduction grant for its Healthy Relationships Project, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said in a news release. These grants are designed to support programs to reduce community violence and increase access to behavioral health and related intervention services.
“As a commission member, I fully support these efforts to keep our school students and staff safe,” Petrarca said of the awarded grants. “These grants give school districts the flexibility to use these funds to provide additional personnel and trainings as needed. In addition, these funds will also make a significant impact in helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault heal and receive the vital, life-saving assistance they deserve.”
More details on the grant program can be found at www.pccd.pa.gov/schoolsafety/Pages/default.aspx.
