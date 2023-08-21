Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David M. Forkey recently announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Aug. 21. All maintenance activities are conducted depending on weather and operations.
During county maintenance work activities, motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Brooming is scheduled for:
- Various routes in Unity Township.
Bridge repair is scheduled for:
- Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road) in Cook Township.
Edge paving is scheduled for:
- Route 1005 (Shannon Creek Road) in St. Clair Township.
Flushing is scheduled for:
- Various routes in Delmont, and Derry and Unity townships.
Patching is scheduled for:
- Route 4083 (Wildlife Lodge Road) in Lower Burrell Township;
- Route 4046 (Waters Road) in Lower Burrell Township;
- Route 4083 (Falcons Park Road) in Lower Burrell Township, and
- Route 4075 (Schafer Road) in Upper Burrell Township.
- Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township.
Pipe installation is scheduled for:
- Route 119 (Crabtree Road) in Hempfield Township.
Seal coating is scheduled for:
- Route 130 in Unity Township;
- Route 2023, various routes in Mount Pleasant and Unity townships;
- Route 4035 (Sandy Hill Road) in Manor;
- Route 4012 (Brush Creek Road) in Manor;
- Route 4015 (Sun Valley Road) in Manor;
- Route 4010 (Penn Manor Road) in Manor, and
- Route 3077 (Penn Adamsburg Road) in Manor.
Shoulder cutting is scheduled for:
- Route 711 in Ligonier Township to Fairfield Township.
Shoulder repairs are scheduled for:
- Route 4095 (Gosser Hill Road) in Allegheny Township.
Side dozing is scheduled for:
- Various routes in Ligonier Township.
- Route 4027 (Paintertown Road) in Penn Township.
Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes throughout the county as weather and other activities permit.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
