The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 27 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westmoreland County on Monday, and no additional deaths.
The county has 801 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 probable cases, while county’s death toll is 33.
The county had 20 or more new cases per day every day between June 30 and July 6.
There have been 19,599 negative coronavirus tests in Westmoreland County as of Monday’s update from the state health department.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 90,304 cases statewide, with 634 patients considered probable cases. The statewide coronavirus death toll is 6,754.
Allegheny County Health Department officials reported 218 new coronavirus cases on Monday, accounting for roughly half of the state’s 450 new cases that day. The county also reported one new death and four new hospitalizations.
The new death reported Monday bring’s Allegheny County’s death toll to 188.
This is the second time the county’s new daily cases surpassed 200, as county officials reported 233 new cases on July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.