When COVID-19 forced the planning committees of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life events of Greensburg, Mount Pleasant, Norwin, Latrobe, Murrysville, and the Unviersity of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to make the difficult decisions to cancel their annual walks this year, the six committees joined forces and decided they wanted to still do something as a way to raise much-needed funding for the mission of the American Cancer Society while also honoring those who are battling or have lost their lives to cancer.
A county-wide Drive-Through Luminaria event was the perfect solution.
“The Luminaria Ceremony is always the most heartwarming and emotional part of Relay For Life,” said Maria Peluso, American Cancer Society Relay For Life volunteer.
“So, the committees decided to place their efforts in rallying the support of the community to pull together a powerful ceremony that will take place on Thursday, July 30.”
Beginning at 7 p.m. and running through 10 p.m., hundreds of luminaria bags will line the Westmoreland County Community College campus in Youngwood. “I’m completely humbled by the support we have received from the community in helping to fund American Cancer Society research, programs, and services,” Peluso said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely reduced the American Cancer Society’s fundraising revenue and forced the organization to take significant cost-saving measures, which have included cuts to both non-personnel and personnel expenses.
“Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the work of the American Cancer Society. We continue to engage with people where they live their lives, with a greater emphasis on the digital world in which we live. Most importantly, we continue to serve patients and attack cancer from every angle through research, education, advocacy, and patient services,” Peluso said.
The American Cancer Society invites people to drive through the Westmoreland County Community College campus during the event July 30 as a show of support for those battling cancer and to remember those who have lost their battle. In addition to the luminaria bags, a basket raffle will be held and cancer survivors will be given special Survivor Bags, while supplies last. The American Cancer Society asks everyone to follow social distancing guidelines, and masks are strongly encouraged.
Anyone wishing to purchase a luminaria bag to have displayed during the event can do so until Monday, July 27, by visiting www.relayforlife.org and searching for their local Westmoreland County event by zip code.
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Giant Eagle, Westmoreland County Community College, Allegheny Health Network, Kenny Ross Automotive, Duncan Financial Group, Courtyard by Marriott, Supervalue, GBU Financial Life, Fryburg Sportsman, Hempfield High School Teachers & Staff, S&T Bank, PHN Charitable Foundation, Old Joe’s Club, and The Primary Health Network are proud sponsors of this year’s luminaria event.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
