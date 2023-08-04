The Westmoreland County Land Bank (WCLB) frequently reviews its services and listens to feedback from its buyers to find ways to improve and make those services faster, easier and more accessible.
With that in mind, WCLB has launched two big changes that staff and the board think will improve buyer experience with the Land Bank.
The first is WCLB’s Property Listing Dashboard. Prospective buyers can view an interactive map of properties, filter properties by municipality and/or property availability, sort results and initiate residential and/or commercial property purchase – all in one place.
WCLB hasn’t just made the process of searching for Land Bank properties easier, it has also updated its policies and procedures to make purchasing and owning Land Bank side lot properties easier as well. One of the most common requests WCLB receives is to allow side lot owners to consolidate the side lot with the owner’s primary, adjacent property, which would make it possible to use the side lot for accessory use, such as a pool or a shed.
“We have listened to purchasers’ feedback – they overwhelmingly requested to be able to consolidate their side lot, and so we are very pleased to announce that we have amended our policies and procedures to allow for lot consolidations,” said Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and Land Bank Executive Director Brian Lawrence. “This policy will apply to all future side lot transfers, but we welcome previous side lot transfers to give us a call to see if property consolidation is a possibility for them.
“We want buyers to be happy and satisfied with their side lot purchase – we believe this policy change will yield better results for buyers, and more investment in lots that were purchased through our side lot program.”
To view the Land Bank’s available properties on its interactive Property Listing Dashboard, visit www.tinyurl.com/LB-inventory. To inquire about a previous side lot transfer, call 724-830-3050.
The Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and Land Bank strive to work hand in hand with local officials and like-minded organizations to carry out blight demolition, residential and commercial rehabilitation, acquisition and repurposing of vacant and tax-delinquent properties, accessible and affordable housing, training and education partnerships, historic preservation, and brownfield redevelopment, all to make the communities of Westmoreland County more desirable places in which to live, work, raise a family and prosper.
