Since December, the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and Land Bank (RA/LB) has been working with the Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy to make data-driven recommendations for vacant property reuse post-demolition in ARPA (American Rescue Act Plan) qualified communities throughout Westmoreland County, specifically the city of Monessen.

With guidance from the Westmoreland RA/LB, and partnering with city of Monessen officials and administrators, a group of multi-disciplinary graduate students undertook a semester-long collaborative project that analyzed Monessen’s demographic, economic, real estate, and other data, tempering that data with plentiful input from the community, to make recommendations for realistic, attainable, and attractive redevelopment, while highlighting the city’s many positive attributes and remaining affordable to the city’s current residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.