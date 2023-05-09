Since December, the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and Land Bank (RA/LB) has been working with the Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy to make data-driven recommendations for vacant property reuse post-demolition in ARPA (American Rescue Act Plan) qualified communities throughout Westmoreland County, specifically the city of Monessen.
With guidance from the Westmoreland RA/LB, and partnering with city of Monessen officials and administrators, a group of multi-disciplinary graduate students undertook a semester-long collaborative project that analyzed Monessen’s demographic, economic, real estate, and other data, tempering that data with plentiful input from the community, to make recommendations for realistic, attainable, and attractive redevelopment, while highlighting the city’s many positive attributes and remaining affordable to the city’s current residents.
Students presented recommendations to increase community engagement and buy-in regarding blight remediation and revitalization, property reuse that is both economically sustainable and desired by the community, ways to attract younger residents and families into the city, and grants and resources available to help fund these recommendations.
The Westmoreland RA/LB is honored to have been selected as a stakeholder in this project, and is hopeful that both the students and the city of Monessen benefit from it.
“We were so impressed with the depth of analysis and thought the students so clearly put into completing this project,” said Westmoreland RA/LB Executive Director Brian Lawrence. “We are always excited to have fresh eyes and perspectives on the issues we are dealing with in Westmoreland County; their recommendations tap into the vast potential of this area – and, while the recommendations are specific to Monessen, many of them are scalable and could be applied to any community in the county looking to make revitalization happen for them.”
The Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy students will be presenting their process and recommendations at the May 11 Monessen City Council meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and held in City Hall at 575 Donner Ave.
