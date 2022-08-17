Westmoreland County has received its first payment as a part of a proposed $26 billion opioid lawsuit settlement with several drug makers that the county, along with several of its largest municipalities, agreed to accept.
The county commissioners will officially accept the $1,116,079 payment Thursday at their regular meeting.
The county will receive $18 million over a 22-year period with the earlier payments expected to be higher amounts and then lessening over the duration of the payments.
According to Commissioner Sean Kertes, the funds are only authorized to be used for three key areas: opioid treatments, opioid prevention and for first responders.
In addition, the county will be distributing funds to the 10 larger municipalities that also signed on with the county for the settlement with the drug companies.
Although the commissioners were pleased to receive the funds they did, they expected more.
“We were expecting $10 million, but we’ll take what we can get,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher.
The settlement ended thousands of lawsuits filed against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp., as well as manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc, and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, by local and state governments across the country.
In Westmoreland County, deaths attributed to opioid addictions and abuse skyrocketed over the last decade, according to the coroner’s office, which compiled overdose statistics.
In 2011, the county recorded 64 overdose deaths. That number continued to rise every year through 2017, when a record number of 193 people died from overdoses, according to the coroner. The numbers eased in each of the next two years, but started to climb again in 2019.
In 2020, the coroner recorded 123 fatal overdoses. And, in 2021, suspected deaths attributed to drug overdoses was back up to 168.
