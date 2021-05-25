Westmoreland County Prison is set to welcome back visitors next month for the first time in more than a year, Warden Bryan Kline told the county’s prison board Monday.
The in-person visitation and work release programs at Westmoreland County Prison are set to resume June 7, a little less than a week after in-house social service programs like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous start back up at the prison on June 1.
“We will follow CDC guidelines,” Kline said Monday.
Prison officials halted in-person visitation last year in the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, offering inmates free weekly video visits instead. Free video visitation will continue through the end of July.
The announcement of the resumption of in-person visitation comes as active coronavirus infections at the Hempfield Township facility have been reduced to single digits. Kline said there were four active COVID-19 cases at the prison as of Monday’s meeting. Since February, 104 inmates have recovered after being diagnosed with coronavirus, Kline said.
“We’re just looking to keep everybody safe and keep COVID numbers down,” Kline said.
Kline told the prison board a vaccination clinic at the prison earlier this month resulted in 165 inmates, about 35% of the prison’s inmate population at the time, receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The prison board approved offering inmates a $25 commissary credit for receiving coronavirus vaccinations, paid through the prison’s canteen fund.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections offers a similar $25 commissary incentive to inmates at state correctional facilities for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Inmates who received an initial vaccine dose will get a second dose in a few weeks Kline said, and those who didn’t get vaccinated at the first clinic will be offered an opportunity to get a first dose at that time.
The prison board also on Monday voted to petition the county’s salary board to make changes intended to attract more candidates to corrections officer vacancies.
Kline said there are 20 positions open for full-time corrections officers and the prison has about a dozen part-time officers who would be shifted to full-time status.
“We’re seeing a staff shortage in places nationwide,” Kline said. “I like to think by offering them healthcare and other benefits, it will draw more applicants to apply for the jobs.”
As part of the recommendation, the number of probationary hours required for new hires would be increased to 1,920 before being given a designated shift assignment, Kline said.
The county previously lifted the requirement that corrections officers reside within Westmoreland County or relocate to the county within 180 days of being hired.
In other business, the prison board approved hiring Kayli Sims as a records clerk.
