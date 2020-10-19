Congressman John Joyce (PA-13th Congressional District) played host to White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll Friday morning when they met with local officials at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education.
Carroll, also known as the White House “Drug Czar,” formally announced the addition of Westmoreland County to the federal High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program.
The ONDCP awarded $15.9 million to expand its overdose response strategy to High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas in all 50 states on Aug. 10. Westmoreland County was one of 15 counties in the state to be added to the program.
“I’m proud to have Drug Czar Jim Carroll directing additional federal resources to come to Westmoreland County to protect us and those who are facing addiction issues,” Joyce said. “With the stamp of approval from the White House, Jim is working to address addiction and understands the importance of having individuals in education, from law enforcement and leaders from our own community working together to face this issue. With the help of the federal government, we will look forward to protecting our children and our neighbors as we work together on a multi-pronged approach to fight addiction problems all over western Pennsylvania.”
The HIDTA program provides local law enforcement with enhanced operations ability, information sharing and funding to better address the threat of drug trafficking in local communities.
“Their application stood out from the many we received. Westmoreland County showed a willingness to work together as a community to address the addiction issue,” Carroll said. “It will be a combination of federal, state and local coming together in Westmoreland County with one goal of saving lives. We can do that through law enforcement, through treatment and prevention.”
Earlier this year, Westmoreland County was classified as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which opened resources for federal resources to coordinate federal, state and local governments to fight drug trafficking and abuse.
“To have a congressman and the Drug Czar from Washington, D.C. to come out here, it shows that they are right here along with us on the front line wanting to win this fight,” said Ligonier Borough Police Chief John Berger.
Substance abuse disorder has grown into a critical concern in Westmoreland County in recent years. The drug overdose rate from 2014 to 2018 in the county was nearly three times greater than the national rate.
“They listened to our concerns and our needs for Westmoreland County. I am hopeful we will get some help at the federal level,” said Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman.
More recently, COVID-19-related restrictions have led to increased instances of isolation and loneliness, putting those most vulnerable people at risk for illicit substance use and relapse.
Local officials posed various topics during the discussion with Carroll and Joyce, including the stigma of recovery in close-knit communities.
“What can we do as a community to address the stigma issue of recovery is a goal that is facing us across the country,” Carroll said. “For those people who are in the early stages of recovery also including those in long term recovery, we have to be the example. If we say you need to hire people in recovery, we have to walk the walk. I am hiring people in the White House who are in recovery and making sure they are being hired in other agencies.”
Carroll encourages local communities to be work-friendly employers to hire people that are in recovery. He suggests offering tax incentives to employers who hire them or creating zones within a community where employers provide work opportunities for those in recovery.
“Not only is an employer hiring people in recovery but when you concentrate them, they have each other to support them. It’s worth exploring,” Carroll said.
Carroll recognizes the need for early treatment in rural areas but acknowledges the problems with living in an area where everyone knows everybody in the town.
When talking to people in recovery and trying to sustain them, Carroll said it can be a problem for them to even go to an early treatment center.
“In a relatively small community where everybody knows each other, it may not go unnoticed when people see a familiar car at the center and they begin to make assumptions as to who is needing drug treatment,” Carroll said. “Sometimes it is subtle things that we need to do to address their problem.”
Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham offered insights to the impact of drug addiction on students from an education point of view.
“The most rural portion of our school district is a very easy place to hide. It can be an hour for the Pennsylvania State Police to respond to a call. So it is a place for families who do not want to be known to not be known,” Oldham said.
“When we consider drug and alcohol abuse and when we consider incarceration of parents for this school district it is most prevalent in that very rural area.
“One of the problems is, when they finally express to a school or another community member that they are ready for help, there isn’t always help that is right there for them. There is not a facility nearby that is available to them.”
Oldham expressed a strong community need for education and prevention.
“I’m issuing a plea that as we continue conversations around enhancing law enforcement and allowing relationships with educators and law enforcement and employers. There really needs to be a focus on those most rural areas of our community. Our kiddos absolutely need it,” Oldham said.
Carroll expressed appreciation for the community leaders’ candid and honest discussions during the roundtable discussion.
“By coming together and talking about it and being willing to admit there is an issue is half the battle,” Carroll said.
Joyce echoed the director’s comments and expressed his concerns.
“I concur that we must look at addiction as a health problem. You just can’t say here’s a pill ... we will need to take a multi-pronged approach,” Joyce said. “Having the stamp of approval of Washington and working with law enforcement, working with those EMS, working with those who work on recovery is a proactive approach.”
