The Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation is offering grants to non-profit organizations to support arts-related projects and activities that will benefit Westmoreland County residents. These awards are designed to support and encourage arts programming in Westmoreland County. This grant program has been made possible by the Westmoreland County Commissioners.
Applications for funding are available through the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation. Local non-profit arts organizations and governmental units involved in the production or display of arts activities are eligible to apply. Eligible arts activities include projects involving music, theater, dance, puppetry and other performing and visual arts. To adapt with COVID-19 pandemic guidance, virtual arts-related projects will be also be accepted.
A qualified, independent review board will evaluate all applications received by Tuesday, March 30. Up to 60% project funding is available only for direct costs of proposed projects. General administration, capital expenses or in-kind costs are not eligible under the grant program. Projects that are not open to the general public, take place outside Westmoreland County, have a religious purpose or that serve as vehicles for prizes, fundraising or academic credit are also not eligible for funding. Applicants are encouraged to read all application criteria carefully before submitting.
These grant funds are available for projects taking place from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, either in person or virtually. Applicants will be notified of grant awards by May 31.
The application is available online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks or by calling Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.