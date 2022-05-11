HARRISBURG — James R. Antoniono of the law firm of DeBernardo, Antoniono, McCabe and Davis PC, Greensburg, will begin his third year of a three-year term as treasurer of the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) at the conclusion of the association’s House of Delegates meeting May 13 in Hershey.
In addition to his role as treasurer, Antoniono is chair of the PBA Finance Committee and chair of the PBA Investment Committee. During 2020-21, he served as chair of the PBA Planning Committee.
Active in a range of the association’s committees and sections, Antoniono serves on the Solo and Small Firm Section Council and is a member of the Civil Litigation Section, Public Utility Law Section and Real Property Probate and Trust Law Section. He is a member and a past co-chair of the Quality of Life/Balance Committee.
He serves as the board liaison to the PABAR-PAC and the PBA Public Utility Law Section.
Antoniono is a chair of the finance committee and the investment committee of the Pennsylvania Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the PBA. He serves on its board of directors and is a previous member of its Governance and Bylaws Committee.
Antoniono was the 2019-20 president of the PBA Conference of County Bar Leaders, whose membership includes leaders from the PBA and county bar associations throughout the state and which organizes a yearly educational conference focusing on the exchange of innovative bar association projects and ideas, and on the development of mutually-beneficial relationships among bar leaders. He is a past treasurer of the CCBL.
In addition, he was a member of the Task Force on PBA Dues Structure from 2018 to 2021.
From 2015 through 2018, Antoniono served as one of 12 zone governors on PBA Board of Governors. He represented lawyers in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Also active in other bar organizations, Antoniono is a past president of the Westmoreland Bar Association and a recipient of the Westmoreland County President’s Award and has served as chair of Westmoreland Counties Investment Committee since its inception.
He is a past president of the Westmoreland County Academy of Trial Lawyers and the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association. He is a past board member of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, a past chair of the Westmoreland Bar Foundation and a past board member of the Duquesne Law Alumni Association. He is also a member of the National Conference of Bar Presidents Investment Committee.
He currently serves on the board of directors of the Pheple Federal Credit Union and is a member of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy Board of Visitors at Penn State University.
Antoniono holds an undergraduate degree from Penn State University, a master’s degree from Rutgers University, where he was an Eagleton Fellow, and a juris doctorate degree from Duquesne University School of Law. During his four years of active duty in the Army, he received the Army Commendation Medal and was discharged as a staff sergeant.
Founded in 1895, the Pennsylvania Bar Association strives to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public understanding of the legal system; facilitate access of legal services; and serve the lawyer members of the state’s largest organized bar association.
