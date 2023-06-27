Westmoreland County’s juvenile detention center has temporarily closed as state officials conduct several child welfare investigations.
The center’s director, Rich Gordon, pointed to ongoing staffing shortages as a major factor in explaining the situation during the county’s quarterly juvenile detention board meeting Monday.
State investigators are conducting a review of the center’s operations after two incidents occurred just days apart in early June. Neither incident resulted in a fatality, but investigators from the state’s Department of Human Services will determine whether staff acted properly during the incidents. Inmates were relocated to private facilities. Gordon said the last day an inmate was housed at the facility was June 9.
According to Gordon, the staffing shortages are a result of resignations and an industry-wide difficulty in filling vacancies that is not just limited to the Hempfield Township facility. As of this past Friday, Gordon said the center has 15 vacant positions.
Three recent hirings are down to two as a temporary worker resigned after working just two shifts. The other two new employees include one full-time employee working in detention and one part-time employee who works both on the detention and shelter side of the facility.
County officials have developed a hiring plan, which includes changing of shifts, other adjustments and financial compensation improvements that may be possible.
Although Gordon hasn’t directly spoken with state investigators, he has exchanged messages with them and informed the board that the state has a window of 60 days to perform its review.
“It’s typical. That’s just their window. It could take longer. It could take shorter,” said Gordon.
The facility was built in 1979 as a 24-bed juvenile detention center. Renovations in 2012 downsized the detention center program to house up to 12 children and renamed it the Regional Youth Services Center. In 2018, the county successfully petitioned to expand its detention program to allow for up to 16 residents.
Despite the detention center’s temporary closing, the shelter continues to operate.
At the meeting, board members voted to accept a bid from Acme Doors to replace the center’s doors and locking mechanisms, which are the original ones from when the facility was built in 1979. The company that installed the doors is no longer in business and the staff has had a hard time finding parts to repair them.
In addition, board members discussed a plan to renovate and modernize the facility and would double the size by adding another 12 beds. That type of project is in the early planning stages, according to Gordon.
Controller Jeffrey Balzer, who serves as chairman of the Juvenile Detention Board, did not have an estimate on costs related to the closure at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Judge Michele Bononi is anxious to have the children back at the facility.
“We would love to have it back open,” said Bononi, who added that the one-on-one relationship is vital and impossible to recreate on Zoom or the telephone.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
