Only 46 of 250 provisional ballots cast in the Nov. 3 general election should be counted while the remaining 204 should be tossed out, a Westmoreland County judge ruled last week.
Judge Harry Smail made the ruling that the 46 ballots should be counted after voters testified to the county’s board of elections that they had signed a poll book at their polling places but did not vote using the computerized voting machines. But Smail ruled the election board didn’t do enough to determine if the remaining 204 ballots belonged to voters who experienced the same issue.
Smail in his ruling said the county commissioners, who also serve as the county’s elections board, “abused their discretion” by approving all of the ballots after determining poll workers throughout the county were improperly trained and erroneously directed voters to sign poll books. The elections board, Smail said, should have contacted the other 204 voters.
“The statute makes plain that these are decisions to be made on an individual, ballot-by-ballot, voter-by-voter basis,” Smail said in his ruling.
The ruling came after lawyers for Republican candidate for state Senate Nicole Ziccarelli challenged the legality of more than 400 ballots cast in her tight 45th District race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jim Brewster. The district spans parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. The 45th District straddles parts of both counties.
“Indeed, the nonchalant manner in which the board dismissed its responsibilities to the electorate shocks the conscience of this court,” Smail wrote in his ruling. “While the court is loathe to impose the consequences of a failure of the board onto an innocent electorate, as well as the two candidates…, the court must apply the provisions of the Election Code consistently as written by our Legislature.”
The ruling also tossed 12 provisional ballots that were submitted incorrectly — without a secrecy envelope. Nine of the 12 were submitted in Derry Township and the remaining three in a Lower Burrell precinct. Initially, the Lower Burrell ballots were rejected by the elections board while those from Derry Township were approved, Ziccarelli’s attorneys argued in court filings.
Smail also ordered that 17 additional provisional ballots from voters in the 45th District should be counted. Brewster’s campaign argued six should be tossed out because they weren’t in secrecy envelopes, but Smail said the appeal period for those six ballots had lapsed and denied the motion.
The Westmoreland County election board certified election results last week, excluding the 45th District race and roughly 600 other ballots that are are the subject of legal challenges, county solicitor Melissa Guiddy told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. That includes 70 late ballots in the 45th District, 40 for Ziccarelli and 30 for Brewster, and others that were involved in court rulings last week.
