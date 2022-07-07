The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, working collaboratively with more than 60 human services agencies in Westmoreland County, will host a Westmoreland County Human Services Resource Fair Thursday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westmoreland County Community College’s Youngwood campus at the Student Achievement Center and adjacent outdoor areas. This coincides with the commissioners’ 10 a.m. public meeting in the amphitheater.
Free and open to the public, a boxed lunch will be provided to the first 300 attendees. This is an opportunity to proudly showcase human services resources to the residents of Westmoreland County. There will be an array of resources ranging from addiction and recovery, food security, veterans’ services, behavioral health and early intervention services, as well as emergency preparedness information.
The resource fair will illustrate the wide range of services available to our neighbors in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Chairman Sean Kertes is happy to announce the county is showing the public many of the human services agencies present throughout Westmoreland County.
“I am personally ecstatic to show off what great resources Westmoreland County has to offer for those who are in need of behavioral health resources and child services and those who are impacted by an aging community who are also in need of services,” Kertes said.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Vice Chairman Douglas W. Chew reflected on the need for a resource fair.
“My expectations of a great need for mental health services in Westmoreland County were confirmed these last couple of years. My office gets calls regularly in this area. I’m very happy that we are hosting this resource fair so that the public can see what great services and resources are supported by their country and commissioners,” Chew said.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Secretary Gina Cerilli Thrasher, Esq., is very proud that the county is hosting this fair with so many critical and information providers available under one roof.
“Many vital agencies available to Westmoreland County residents will be present, from services for addiction and recovery to programs for seniors and veterans. The experts attending can answer questions and explain what is available,” Thrasher said.
Sara Stenger, administrator of Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Development Services (BHDS), said BHDS wants to highlight what services are available in the community.
“We need to continue to break down the stigma with mental health, so everyone gets the care they deserve. We have also invited vendors for early intervention and individuals with developmental disabilities, and they will be able to share how to register folks for services,” Stenger said.
Mandy Welty Zalich, chief executive officer for Westmoreland Community Action in Greensburg, said this event is a great opportunity for community members to learn about the many supportive services that are offered in our county and to talk directly to staff from over 60 organizations.
“This is a perfect chance to ask questions about programs that those agencies provide. We have found that individuals are not using, or may not be aware of, all of the services and support available to help them to be more successful. We are hoping for a large turnout to help bridge the gap and connect people to services and support,” Zalich said.
Participants, as of June 29, include:
- Westmoreland Community Action
- Achieving True Self
- Adelphoi Village
- Alepix Behavioral Clinic
- Allied Addiction Recovery
- Alternative Community Resource Program
- Bayada Habilitation
- Beacon Health Options
- Bethany Christian Services of Southwestern PA
- Blackburn Center
- Caregivers of Southwestern PA
- CASA of Westmoreland, Inc.
- Center for Hearing & Deaf Services
- Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity
- Christian Layman Corps
- Clear Day Treatment
- Columbia Gas Universal Services
- Community Health Clinic, Inc.
- County Animal Response Team
- Disability Options Network
- Drug Overdose Task Force
- Early Learning Resource Center
- East Suburban Citizen Advocacy
- Excel Health Outpatient Behavioral Health
- Familylinks, Inc.
- FAVOR Western PA RCO
- FirstEnergy
- Greensburg Hempfield Area Library
- Highmark Whole Care
- Library Network
- Lead Safe Westmoreland
- MAWC
- Merakey ACT
- MHA of Southwestern PA
- Mt. Pleasant Counseling & Psychological Services
- Outside In
- PA 211 Southwest/United Way SWPA
- PA CareerLink of Westmoreland County
- Paula Teacher & Associates, Inc.
- Peerstar
- Penn State Extension Nutrition Links
- Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc.
- Ray of Hope Suicide Awareness & Prevention Task Force
- Regional Integrated Human Services, Inc.
- SafeinHome
- Sage’s Army Inc.
- St. Vincent College Prevention Projects
- Service Coordination Unlimited
- Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services (SPHS)
- SPHS Connect
- The Veterans Leadership Program
- Trilogy Wellness Centers
- Union Mission
- WCA Head Start/Early Head Start/PreK
- Wesley Family Services/mobile PR and FEP Programs
- Westmoreland Case Management and Supports, Inc.
- Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging
- Westmoreland County BHDS
- Westmoreland County BHDS Early Intervention
- Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau
- Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety
- Westmoreland County Housing Authority
- Westmoreland County Transit Authority
- Westmoreland County Veterans Affairs
- Westmoreland Drug & Alcohol Case Management/SPHS
- Westmoreland Drug & Alcohol Commission, Inc.
- Westmoreland Food Bank
- White Oak Vet Center
- YMCA of Greensburg
- accessAbilities, Inc.
