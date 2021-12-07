On Monday, Westmoreland County became the ninth county in Pennsylvania to reach more than 1,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic started.
The ominous milestone was noted as two more deaths were reported making the county’s total 1,001 lives lost, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Of those, 400 have occurred in nursing homes. Over that period, a tremendous strain has been placed on the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, which has handled nearly 600 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020. The office has seen an already stretched staff of deputy coroners contend with a 21% increase in caseload from 2019 to 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Deputy coroners investigate when a death occurs within the county. Figures from the Department of Health bases its data on residential addresses, rather than the location of death.
The county’s first COVID-related death of a county resident was reported April 8, 2020, according to the state health department. Westmoreland saw its peak of coronavirus deaths at 234 in December 2020.
Forty five people died after contracting coronavirus in September, compared to six in September 2020, and 68 in October of this year, compared to 62 in October 2020. In November, the department of health reported 80 people have died and in 2020, there were 134 deaths in November. Through Monday, the county has had two deaths this December, but the pace appears to be decreasing.
In the last week, there were 26 COVID-related deaths of Westmoreland County residents, compared to 45 the same time last year.
The deaths also put tremendous strain on the health care system. Health officials in the county have previously reported that in recent months, the vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients were not fully vaccinated. According to state department of health figures, about half of all county residents are fully vaccinated.
The same trend seems to be happening in other counties within the region. While an increase in vaccinations wouldn’t mean COVID cases would end completely in hospitals, but facilities would see a more manageable infection rate.
There are approximately 350,000 people who live in Westmoreland County. About 287 per 100,000 people have died. In the adjacent county of Allegheny, which has a population of 1.2 million, 208 people per 100,000 have died, making Westmoreland County’s COVID death rate higher.
Allegheny County hit the 1,000 death milestone on Jan. 5 and 2,000 deaths on July 28, totaling 2,526 currently, according to the most recent state figures. The state is on the verge of hitting 34,000 COVID-related deaths with the tally at 33,962.
(1) comment
It did not have to be this way. Therapeutics were and still are available. Remdesavir and ventilators are not the answer.
