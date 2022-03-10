A training session will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, for those interested in serving as tour guide volunteers for the Westmoreland County Historical Society at Historic Hanna’s Town.
The session will be held at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
The training will provide an overview of the history of Hanna’s Town, the tour route, and tips for engaging audiences and interpreting the historic site. At a later date, tour shadowing and mentoring will be provided on a one-on-one basis.
Interested tour guide volunteers should sign up by calling 724-836-1800 ext. 210. Those interested in volunteering with the shop, library, or other opportunities can call to set up private training.
Many different volunteering opportunities are available. Volunteers can work with the public by greeting visitors, leading programs and tours, and helping at the gift shop, or they can assist behind the scenes shelving books in the library, setting up for events, or caring for the society’s gardens.
Volunteer hours are flexible and customizable. Volunteering is a great opportunity to share your skills with others — and learn new ones, too. The historical society is open to volunteers of all backgrounds, including but not limited to high school and college students, homeschool students, retirees, teachers, and history enthusiasts.
Hanna’s Town, founded in 1773, served as the first seat of government for Westmoreland County and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. It was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The settlement was destroyed in one of the last conflicts of the Revolutionary War and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, Historic Hanna’s Town is a county park and historic site interpreted by the Westmoreland Historical Society, headquartered at the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town.
For more information, call the society at 724-836-1800 or visit its website, www.westmorelandhistory.org.
