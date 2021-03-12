Westmoreland County is expected to have nearly $107.2 million in federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funding headed its way as part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden, according to National Association of Counties estimates.
The $1.9-trillion relief package includes $65.1 billion in direct, flexible aid that is slated to be distributed to every county in America, according to the National Association of Counties (NACo).
The U.S. Department of the Treasury would oversee and administer these payments to state and local governments, and every county would be eligible to receive a direct allocation from the Treasury.
“We applaud the House and Senate for passing the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds and thank President Biden for swiftly signing the bill into law. The legislation recognizes counties’ vast responsibilities to care for our most vulnerable residents — our sick, unemployed, elderly and youth,” NACo executive director Matthew Chase said in a statement. “For too long, the pressing challenges and needs facing our counties have outstripped our depleted local resources. The passage of this bill affirms a strong federal-state-local partnership, an investment in counties on the front lines and a commitment to defeating this pandemic together.”
Municipalities and counties are expected to receive funds in two tranches, NACo anticipates — with 50% this year and the remaining 50% no earlier than 12 months from the first payment. The U.S. Treasury is required to pay first portion to counties not later than 60-days after the bill’s enactment.
According to NACo’s estimates, Westmoreland County is in line to receive a total allocation of $107,194,116. The funding must be used up by 2024.
In addition to helping offset county revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic, the Senate bill outlines that funds can also be used by counties to:
- Respond to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;
- Respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay — up to an additional $13 per hour with a cap of $25,000 to any individual worker — to eligible workers of the county that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;
- Make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Funding through the bill can’t be used to reduce any tax or be deposited into any pension fund.
State and local governments are allowed to transfer to a private nonprofit organization, a public benefit corporation involved in the transportation of passengers or cargo or a special-purpose unit of state or local government, according to the bill.
“While counties face record demand for essential services, we have shed jobs at rates far outpacing the rest of the economy. Even as the nation’s economy inches toward recovery, one in every 10 jobs yet to be recovered is from our local governments,” Chase said. “The American Rescue Plan advances us on the road to recovery, honors our frontline heroes, and equips us to help end the pandemic and drive economic recovery.
“With the critical aid in this bill, we will now be able to strengthen our communities by investing in small businesses and nonprofits, vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services, especially for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, and much-needed infrastructure, including broadband.”
