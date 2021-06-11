The Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved to establish Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) with PL&L Sustainable Energy Fund serving as third-party administrator for the program.
C-PACE, launched in 2018, is an innovative financing program that provides business property owners access to low-interest, long-term loans for clean energy and clean water projects that are repaid as property tax to benefit the community.
“It’s recommended by the state. We are just passing it through,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes.
Owners of existing or new properties zoned commercial, industrial, and/or agricultural are eligible for C-PACE financing. Eligible clean energy projects that may be financed through C-PACE include whole-building insulation; geothermal heating and cooling; combined heat and power; smart building systems; state-of-the-art chillers, boilers or furnaces, heat recovery systems and more.
During public comment, Tim Schultheis, president of Schultheis Electric, Inc., which employs 125 workers in Unity Township, thanked the commissioners for considering this program prior to its approval. “Contractors like myself … recognize the potential for C-PACE projects to increase property values and decrease the energy consumption of our commercial real estate, while creating jobs for the total workforce in western Pennsylvania,” said.
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- A grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the amount of $31,579 for 2021 Drug Courts and Pretrial Diversion Initiative for the term Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 29, 2022;
- Acceptance of grant funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the amount of $65,128 for Juvenile Court Victim Liaison for the term Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022;
- Grant Application with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in the amount of $104,127.92, with a 50% county match, for fiscal year 2020-2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program,” for the term Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021
- Acceptance of grant funds from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in the amount of $26.989 for the hazardous materials response fund for the term July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022;
- Affiliation agreement with West Virginia University Board of Governors on behalf of WVU for internships in the Sheriff’s Office through Aug. 6, 2021.
“I’d like to commend the sheriff’s office and public safety for taking on those interns that we just approved,” said Commissioner Doug Chew. “We all talk about wanting to keep youth in this area, and I really appreciate them picking up their part in showing up what they do for youth to be able to stay here.”
- Grant application with PCorp in the amount of $19.900,07, to be used for LED lighting in the upper and lower parking garage at the courthouse and for the surveillance/security camera additional upgrades at the Mammoth Park Slide Complex;
- Resolution authorizing an expenditure under the U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for the issuance of a purchase order with Link Computer Corporation for “Flex Calling EA with AU Meetings,” for a five year term, June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026, in the amount of $344,880;
- Resolution authorizing an expenditure under the U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and the acceptance of a proposal from Bearcom for 1 GTR8000 150 Watt Conventional Repeater and cabinet, 1 Omnidirectional 3DB Gain antenna, I APX8500 Consolette, I MCD5000 remote and 110 APX6000 portables in the amount of $341.921.44;
- Appointing Alicia Henry to the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau Board of Directors for a three year term, July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023;
- Reappointing Alan Blahovec and Sabato Stile, MD, to the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Advisory Board, for the term Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023
- Appointing Muna Jabbour, MD, and Kimbery A. Sonafelt to the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Advisory Board, for the term June 10, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023;
- Appointing Heather Speeny and Dr. Paul A. Niemiec, LPC, to the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Advisory Board, for the term June 10, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022;
- Reappointing Lori Albright, Charlie Datz and Julian Imbrescia to the Westmoreland Fayette Workforce Investment Board four a four-year term, July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025;
- Reappointing Doug Weimer and Leia Shilobod to the Westmoreland Community College Board of Trustees for the term May 6, 2020 through May 6, 2026.
