GREENSBURG – On Thursday, April 20, 125 students from 10 Westmoreland County high schools will gather at Twin Lakes Park to compete in the Westmoreland County Envirothon.
This annual competition tests teams of ninth- to 12th-graders on their knowledge of the natural world to see which school will represent Westmoreland County in the state competition to be held next month at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.
Topics in the competition include forestry, soil and land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife, and this year’s current environmental issue: adapting to a changing climate.
While part of the testing includes a traditional paper and pencil exam, the Envirothon is known for its hands-on activities. Students might have to measure the size of a tree, identify a bird by the sound of its call, or determine soil competition by touch. Teams spend months in and out of the classroom preparing for the challenge.
In addition to the testing, volunteers from the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited will lead the students in a fly-tying and fly-casting demonstration.
The students scheduled to participate in this year’s competition represent Burrell High School, Derry Area High School, Franklin Regional Senior High School, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Greensburg Salem High School, Kiski Area High School, Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School, Norwin High School, Southmoreland High School and Yough Senior High School.
This year’s Westmoreland County Envirothon received funding support from Apex Energy, LLC, and Smithfield.
The Envirothon has been hosted by the Westmoreland Conservation District every year since 1986. Many cooperating organizations and agencies help to make this event possible including the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Westmoreland Conservation District promotes, educates, and implements conservation principles through examples and programs. Their board of directors and staff are committed to building a culture of responsible stewardship and sustainability in pursuit of a better environment.
The district is located at 218 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township. More information about district programs can be found at westmorelandconservation.org.
