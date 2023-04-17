GREENSBURG – On Thursday, April 20, 125 students from 10 Westmoreland County high schools will gather at Twin Lakes Park to compete in the Westmoreland County Envirothon.

This annual competition tests teams of ninth- to 12th-graders on their knowledge of the natural world to see which school will represent Westmoreland County in the state competition to be held next month at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.

