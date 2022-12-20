The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office has launched a new platform to help keep residents informed about criminal investigations and police incidents throughout the county.

The CRIMEWATCH platform from the York-based CRIMEWATCH Technologies provides more than 220 law enforcement agencies across the United States with web-based and mobile app systems to share information with the public. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a press release last week the platform will allow her office to provide added transparency to investigations as they happen.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

