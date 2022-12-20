The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office has launched a new platform to help keep residents informed about criminal investigations and police incidents throughout the county.
The CRIMEWATCH platform from the York-based CRIMEWATCH Technologies provides more than 220 law enforcement agencies across the United States with web-based and mobile app systems to share information with the public. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a press release last week the platform will allow her office to provide added transparency to investigations as they happen.
The district attorney’s office’s new website was created in partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies and is part of the company’s network of law enforcement agencies. The website will provide public safety information – from warrants and arrests to case updates and convictions – and residents will be able to access all information through one portal.
“This new website is the perfect entry point for establishing better police and public partnerships,” Ziccarelli said. “Local police departments throughout the region and other district attorney offices across the commonwealth are having great success using this technology.”
So far, the site has received 50 subscribers and more than 2,200 page views since launching Thursday, according to Melanie Jones, the District Attorney’s Office’s public information officer. The platform has been used by the district attorney’s office to announce arrests, warrants and grant awards.
Along with its own news releases and case updates, the District Attorney’s Office plans to work with other law enforcement agencies to promote updates to active incidents and resolved cases. The cooperative effort includes working with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office to establish a most wanted criminals page for the platform, Jones said. The office also hopes to work with the Pennsylvania State Police to spotlight county cold cases that could see new information brought in through the platform’s tip line.
Residents and businesses with security cameras can also register them through the CRIMEWATCH platform, allowing police officers to immediately know there may be a camera in the area where a crime was committed.
The District Attorney’s Office is the second Westmoreland County agency to join the CRIMEWATCH platform.
In 2019, the Jeannette Police Department began using the system to announce active warrants for individuals it could not locate and ask for assistance in identifying persons of interest in various cases. The platform is also in use by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.
Beyond crime information, the CRIMEWATCH platform will also be used to provide community information news. The District Attorney’s Office will also continue to publish news and updates on its Facebook page, Jones said.
“The Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney is dedicated to achieving justice and protecting the safety of our community,” Ziccarelli said. “Working in partnership with the community, we can proactively prevent crime, support victim recovery and hold offenders accountable.
“CRIMEWATCH will allow us to openly and transparently communicate with residents of ongoing investigations and help create safer environments for all of our neighbors.”
The District Attorney’s Office is encouraging residents to visit WestmorelandDA.org and subscribe to its CRIMEWATCH page. The CRIMEWATCH is available on both Apple and Android devices.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.