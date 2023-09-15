As Derry Borough remains clamped down on its public comments surrounding K-9 Smoke, Westmoreland County detectives have begun to take a look.
The district attorney’s office has been “inundated” with phone calls from the public, according to spokesperson Melanie Jones.
“We are aware and are looking into it,” Jones said.
The county detectives’ involvement is in the early stages and not at the level of a criminal investigation, she added.
It is unknown if county investigators have spoken to Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick or anyone else at the borough.
The Bulletin placed multiple calls with both Glick and Mayor Grant Nicely but did not hear back.
Nicely said Glick was still on vacation as of Tuesday and the borough’s K-9 vehicle was last seen sitting near Glick’s home.
After the Bulletin’s Wednesday report that K-9 Smoke did not go to a veterinarian over the weekend he sustained injuries from a dog attack at Glick’s home in Latrobe, many took to Facebook to voice their displeasure.
Those messages included calls for Glick to resign and any other officials involved in what the public believes is a coverup.
But those wanting to voice either their concerns about the incident or support of the chief could only gather on community pages. Some time between Tuesday night and Thursday afternoon, the Facebook pages for the Derry Borough Police Department and K-9 were taken down.
The Bulletin previously reported that comments on the original posts about Smoke were deleted and commenting was limited by Glick, who ran the Facebook pages.
Federal courts have ruled in the past the public officials and government agencies cannot block a person online simply for criticizing them. As for comments, while speech on platforms such as Facebook could be limited to the topic of the original post, comments that provide on topic criticisms cannot be deleted.
K-9 Smoke was euthanized Aug. 28 after sustaining extensive injuries when it got into an altercation with another dog the Friday before. The mayor did not announce the dog’s passing until a week after the attack.
At the urging of their solicitor, Glick, Nicely and the borough’s council have all been told not to discuss anything about the incident.
Nicely told the Bulletin on Tuesday that he’d been instructed not to speak about the matter because it’s the law. But when asked what law is keeping him from speaking about the injuries Smoke sustained and why it took three days for Smoke to be treated by a veterinarian, Nicely had no answer.
The Bulletin objected to Tuesday’s characterization of the borough’s executive session that was for a personnel issue relating to a medical matter. The objection also included the fact that Nicely told the Bulletin prior to the meeting the council would be discussing the Smoke incident and what they could and could not say.
The state’s Sunshine Act lists narrow reasons a meeting can be held in private.
The Bulletin also filed four Right-to-Know Law requests, including one new one this week.
The new request is for the invoice and receipt from Latrobe Animal Clinic, which Nicely mentioned in his K-9 report to the council. The invoice was not included in a set of documents from the mayor’s report received Wednesday.
The Bulletin has not received a formal response to that request but was told the borough would more than likely request a 30-day extension because the office is understaffed and the records are not kept in the borough office but with the police department. The borough office and police department are next door to each other in the same building.
The other three requests, including one for a letter written by the treating veterinarian about Smoke’s injuries, have received a 30-day extension. A response to the request or the document must be provided by Oct. 16.
The Bulletin also filed requests asking for all of Smoke’s veterinarian records along with emails and text messages from Glick and other borough officials during the weekend of the incident.
The state’s Right-to-Know Law allows local agencies to pull from 30 exceptions to either deny or redact records. But the law also makes it clear that agencies do not have to take an exception just because it could apply.
