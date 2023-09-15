Derry Borough Police K-9 Smoke

Police Chief Randy Glick stands with his K-9 partner Smoke. Smoke was euthanized Aug. 28 after sustaining severe injuries during a dog fight at the police chief’s home.

As Derry Borough remains clamped down on its public comments surrounding K-9 Smoke, Westmoreland County detectives have begun to take a look.

The district attorney’s office has been “inundated” with phone calls from the public, according to spokesperson Melanie Jones.

