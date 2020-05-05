The Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development has published its 2019 Comprehensive Plan Annual Report. The Annual Report provides a brief summary of the progress made on strategies within the county’s comprehensive plan, Reimagining Our Westmoreland, which was adopted by the Westmoreland County Commissioners in December 2018.
The comprehensive plan’s seven core objectives are: align workforce, education, employers, and entrepreneurship; discover Westmoreland; reposition our towns; connect with parks and nature; build healthy and whole communities; plug into the new economy; and create transportation choices.
The report highlights the collective work of Westmoreland County municipalities, local companies and nonprofits, and other organizations, that have taken steps over the last year to advance the plan’s ultimate goal to attract, develop, and retain a diverse and stable workforce that will sustain a healthy economy.
“So much good work has gone on over the last year since the adoption of Reimagining Our Westmoreland,” Jason Rigone, Director of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development said.
“We’ve secured partnerships with organizations like the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau and Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce to create and promote a county-wide brand, we’re working with the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Economic Growth Connection, and Penn State New Kensington to bring the first Digital Innovation Lab to Westmoreland County, and currently, we’re wrapping up the first sub-regional Planning District plan in the Alle-Kiski region, with eleven participating municipalities.”
The report identifies nearly 20 partner organizations, or Strategy Champions, like Excela Health, Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development, the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County, and many others that have helped make progress on all 38 of the plan’s strategies. Although many partner organizations are recognized and a number of updates are provided within the report, it is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all entities or implementation efforts.
“Thanks to the hard work and continued commitment of our local municipal leaders, businesses, organizations, and citizens, we are remaking our Westmoreland County.” Rigone said. “We invite you to take a look inside and encourage you to help applaud the success of our partners by sharing the stories within.”
The 2019 Comprehensive Plan Annual Report can be read and downloaded at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2900/Annual-Report.
