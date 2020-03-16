The Westmoreland County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Saturday in light of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, a decision officials said will aid local government in how it approaches the ongoing pandemic.
The move, which officials said is “unprecedented” at the county level in addressing a public health crisis, was announced by Commissioners Sean Kertes, Gina Cerilli and Doug Chew during a morning press conference at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
“The county is taking proactive measures by declaring a disaster emergency as a result of COVID-19 creating a public health emergency,” Kertes, the commissioners chairman, said. “The declaration has the effect of temporarily suspending certain procedures to mobilize emergency response for the (coronavirus).”
Roland “Bud” Mertz, Westmoreland County’s Department of Public Safety director, said the emergency declaration was issued as a preventative measure. As of press time Monday, there were no reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Additionally, several county municipalities — including the City of Latrobe, Murrysville and Penn Township — have declared states of emergency. As a result, City of Latrobe offices along Jefferson Street will be closed through Friday, March 20.
“This response is to reduce the imminent threat to residents and employees. Please be advised all emergency services will be available,” Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray said. “The city will reevaluate daily to determine if any additional closure will be needed.”
While no coronavirus cases have been reported in Westmoreland County, officials Sunday confirmed a fourth case in Allegheny County. The first case of the virus in southwestern Pennsylvania was reported Friday in Washington County.
As of its latest update Monday morning, the state Department of Health reported 63 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. That figure does not include the most recent case in Allegheny County or two extra cases reported in Philadelphia, which would bring the statewide total to 66 cases as of press time.
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said individuals have been tested for the coronavirus at the health system’s Greensburg hospital. She did not specify how many tests were administered, but stated there are no plans to begin countywide testing or introduce drive-through testing locations.
Anyone who feels the need to be tested for the virus, she said, should contact their primary care physician. Currently, the only individuals being tested within the county are those who “meet the criteria for testing, which typically is a combination of symptoms and historical factors,” Fox noted.
“At this time, the number of tests available regionally are somewhat limited,” she added. “That being said, we are collaborating very closely with the Department of Health and their epidemiologist to ensure that individuals who need testing can get testing so we are able to coordinate with them, and in the event we get to the point where we do not have a test kit, we would be able to access one through the Department of Health.”
The county’s state of emergency proclamation, Mertz said, will allow for the adjustment of policies, procedures and other items to ensure proper preventative health measures tied to the coronavirus. He said the emergency declaration will be reevaluated on a weekly basis going forward.
Mertz said the county’s emergency command center will be staffed 24/7 while coronavirus-prevention measures continue.
“We do not want to bring on any panic,” Mertz said, adding that county officials are working to limit the spread of the virus and said the best course of action for residents is to practice good personal hygiene by hand-washing, avoiding face touching and limiting social interaction to small groups.
Unlike the City of Pittsburgh’s ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, announced Sunday in accordance with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, the commissioners said Westmoreland County’s emergency declaration won’t restrict such events. Kertes said Saturday that county officials will follow guidelines set last week by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Commissioners last week announced plans to restrict visitation at Westmoreland County Prison and Westmoreland Manor. The Manor is owned by the county and houses many elderly residents, who are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Jury trials at the courthouse have been postponed through March and while the courthouse will remain open, commissioners urged that the public only visit the Greensburg facility if necessary. Anyone who needs to make payments, turn in documents or apply for licenses can do so online or via mail, county officials said.
The commissioners added that people will not be permitted to congregate in front of the courthouse while the emergency declaration is in place.
Any county employee who is forced to be quarantined as a result of the coronavirus will receive paid leave while away from the job, the commissioners said.
The commissioners said Saturday that all county parks will remain open to the public. Kertes added that individual municipalities within the county will make the decision whether to cancel or postpone public meetings or community events because of coronavirus concerns.
Kertes noted that a special election set for Tuesday, March 17, to fill the vacant state House 58th District seat will go on as planned, adding that election workers will disinfect and wipe down voting machines after each ballot is cast.
In addition to Saturday’s emergency declaration, county officials announced the formation of a COVID-19 committee that includes government officials and area leaders in public health, education and business.
County officials said daily updates related to the coronavirus, including response measures and event cancellations, will be available online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us.
