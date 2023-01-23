HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute (PDAI) on Thursday announced that it has appointed Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli to the PDAI Board of Directors.
PDAI is the educational and training arm of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. The institute was founded in 1983 for the purpose of developing and providing educational materials and training seminars for district attorneys, prosecutors and law enforcement. The PDAI offers training in a variety of topics, including prosecutorial ethics, child sexual abuse, domestic abuse, victim services, courtroom best practices and case law updates.
“I am honored to serve on the board of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute,” Ziccarelli said. “The institute plays a vital role in the training and professional development of prosecutors and law enforcement, helping us to seek justice in our communities. I am thrilled to represent Westmoreland County on a statewide platform and further the development of the PDAI.”
Ziccarelli took office as district attorney on Jan. 3, 2022. She was elected Nov. 2, 2021, as the first female district attorney in the county’s history. Ziccarelli is a graduate of Penn State University (2003) and Penn State Dickinson School of Law (2006).
She holds a certificate in International, Comparative and Foreign Law from her time studying at the University of London. Ziccarelli served as a legal research fellow at the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission in Washington, D.C., and as a law clerk for the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Ralph J. Cappy, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office, and for the Honorable Christian F. Scherer of the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County. In private practice, Ziccarelli was an associate at the Pittsburgh office of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote, P.C., and started her own private practice before running for public office.
