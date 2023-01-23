Nicole W. Ziccarelli

Nicole W. Ziccarelli

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute (PDAI) on Thursday announced that it has appointed Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli to the PDAI Board of Directors.

PDAI is the educational and training arm of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. The institute was founded in 1983 for the purpose of developing and providing educational materials and training seminars for district attorneys, prosecutors and law enforcement. The PDAI offers training in a variety of topics, including prosecutorial ethics, child sexual abuse, domestic abuse, victim services, courtroom best practices and case law updates.

