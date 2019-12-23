The transfer of Westmoreland County’s longest-tenured Court of Common Pleas judge from the criminal court bench to an assignment in the court’s civil division highlights a reorganization of judicial assignments set to go into effect at the start of 2020.
Judge Rita Hathaway has handled criminal cases in the Court of Common Pleas for the past 16 years. She will move to the civil division as judicial assignments are reorganized to adjust to retirements and the installation of two newly elected judges.
Hathaway, 69, was elected judge in 1997 after more than a decade as a prosecutor in the county district attorney’s office. She presided over family court cases for six years before moving to the criminal court division.
She was elected in 2017 to serve as the county’s president judge, making her the first woman ever to hold that role. As president judge, Hathaway oversees administration of the court and judicial assignments, which are usually determined based on seniority.
The Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas includes family, civil and criminal court divisions. When operating with its full complement of 11 judges, there are four judges each assigned to the criminal and family court divisions, while three judges are assigned to hear civil court cases.
Two judges elected in November’s general election, Michael Stewart III and Justin Walsh, will be assigned to the family court division when they take their seats on the bench in January. Judges Michele Bononi and Jim Silvis will remain in family court.
Judge Scott Mears will move from family court to criminal court, taking over Hathaway’s docket of cases after two years in family court. Judges Timothy Krieger, Christopher Feliciani and Meagan Bilik-DeFazio will remain assigned to the criminal court division. Judges Chris Scherer and Harry Smail Jr. will remain assigned to the civil court division.
The county will attempt to use senior judges to handle summary appeals and protection from abuse cases, according to court officials. Senior judges have been used for the past two years to cover vacancies in family and civil court divisions from judges’ retirements.
