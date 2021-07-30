Citizens from Westmoreland County and other counties in southwestern Pennsylvania interested in the 2021 redistricting process learned how they can play a part during a virtual workshop held Thursday night.
The workshop, “Speak Up For Fair Maps,” gave participants the information they need be able to join in a community conservation about redistricting and discover what unique characteristics are specific to their own districts that may play a factor in the redistricting process in Harrisburg that has already begun.
According to organizers, the workshop will teach citizens “how to share your thoughts about past gerrymandered districts and about what you’d like to see as new maps are drawn.”
The workshop’s intent was for citizens who care about redistricting learn how to testify in the upcoming process.
The workshop was customized to citizens of Westmoreland County, along with neighboring counties like Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
Karen Calhoun, host of the workshop, was thrilled with the response of citizens willing to take an active role in the redistricting process.
“We got quite a group of people signed up for this,” said Calhoun on the workshop, which was held via Zoom.
Participants learned about the redistricting process and why it matters.
“It’s important for citizens to understand that so many issues affect redistricting,” said Calhoun.
However, Calhoun added, understanding isn’t enough. Citizens also need to be able to share the information in an effective way and participate in the redistricting process.
Redistricting isn’t new. It’s done every 10 years using data taken during the United States Census. The data should be shared with the state by mid-August, but delays are expected with final numbers not available until September.
Redistricting is a redrawing of district maps for two separate reasons and are done in two different ways: Congressional districts and state legislative districts.
“How they are drawn influences who runs for public office...and who gets elected,” stated Calhoun. “District lines impact all of the issues that are important to you.”
The Congressional districts, Calhoun explained, determine who will represent Pennsylvanians in Congress. Currently, Pennsylvania has 18 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, but due to lower population growth, that number will shrink to 17 in 2022.
The state legislative districts is to determine who sits in the legislature — 50 in the state Senate and 203 in the state House.
The Congressional map is approved by the legislature as a bill and then sent to the governor to sign. Calhoun said that there is a small system of checks and balances this time around as the majority in the general assembly is from one party and the governor is from another creating a balance that wasn’t in place in 2011.
The state legislative maps are going to be redrawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which is made up of four legislators — two Republicans and two Democrats — and a chair. Republicans and Democrats in the assembly couldn’t agree on a chair so one was appointed.
That chair was Mark A. Nordenberg, former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.
Although Nordenberg is thought to be a fair-minded and intelligent, Calhoun said this process is concerning.
“These five people have all the power,” added Calhoun, who reminded citizens that the legislature doesn’t approve the redrawn maps.
The governor doesn’t get to sign or veto the redrawn maps.
The process of redrawing maps does have a controls in place through the state constitution, but unfortunately those controls haven’t always been followed.
For instance, in 2018, the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters filed suit against the state because the maps redrawn after the 2010 Census for the Congressional districts were so “distorted” and easily a manipulation of electoral maps for political advantage, a textbook case of gerrymandering, said Calhoun. The state Supreme Court threw out the redrawn maps and ordered the legislature to draw up new ones.
Unfortunately, the general assembly couldn’t agree and the court had to draw them up instead.
The original maps had split 11 counties into different districts, while the court redrawn maps only split four counties (Allegheny, Butler, Cambria and Westmoreland).
However, this only changed the Congressional district maps. The state legislature maps drawn in 2011 still stand today.
Gerrymandering is at the heart of the fair redistricting movement and that’s because Calhoun claims that it hurts everyone in Pennsylvania.
She said that gerrymandering kills bipartisanship, gives legislators less motivation to listen to their own constituents, leads to legislators choosing party over people, and leads to legislators being less accountable to their own voters.
During the workshop, citizens already preparing to testify in the process got the opportunity to not only work on their testimony, but practice their testimony in front of others.
Testimony can be given either orally or written, but Calhoun and Fair Districting of PA recommends preparing both.
Information on testifying or becoming involved in fair districting including important deadlines and dates for public hearings can be found on the organization’s website at https://fairdistrictspa.com.
