The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free online webinar question-and-answer session with Pennsylvania state representatives Friday afternoon.
“As we work through the pandemic, House members will listen to concerns, answer questions, and receive input from our Chamber members related to reopening our economy,” according to the Chamber’s announcement of the event. “They will discuss legislative actions the House of Representatives has undertaken to safely re-open the economy, the call to action for PA manufacturers, and share a state perspective on business moving forward.”
The webinar, conducted through the Zoom online conferencing system, is set for 3 p.m. Friday is set to feature the following state representatives:
- Rep. Bob Brooks, 54th District 54;
- Rep. George Dunbar, 56th District;
- Rep. Eric Nelson, 57th District;
- Rep. Eric Davanzo, 58th District;
- Rep. Mike Reese, 59th District.
To register for the webinar, visit westmorelandpacoc.wliinc30.com/events/Zoom-Webinar-Q-A-with-PA-House-Reps-2293/details.
