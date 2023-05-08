The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce along with area nonprofits will be hosting a conference, “Economic Development through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” The conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Center in Unity Township.
Numerous studies have shown a significant discrepancy in diversity awareness and adequate resources for sustainability in our county. Therefore, in line with the Chamber’s vision of connecting, engaging and growing the business community, they desire to change the narrative to impact current and future generations.
Speakers for the event include representatives from local businesses. Dan DeBone, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting along with Maria LaVelle, president and CEO of Pheple Federal Credit Union. Other items on the agenda include a presentation of local statistics in correlation with DEI, case studies, youth and alumni experience, and a question-and-answer session.
Sponsors for this inaugural event include: The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, Pheple FCU, Welcoming Westmoreland and the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition.
The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce began in the early 1940s and represents nearly 1,000 businesses across Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. The Westmoreland County Chamber enjoys a heralded reputation as the largest, most active, and influential chamber of commerce as well as one of the most vital chambers in southwestern Pennsylvania.
The organization maintains a robust business-friendly advocacy platform and provides members with various networking events, group purchasing opportunities, and professional development seminars throughout the year.
