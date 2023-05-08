The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce along with area nonprofits will be hosting a conference, “Economic Development through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” The conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Center in Unity Township.

Numerous studies have shown a significant discrepancy in diversity awareness and adequate resources for sustainability in our county. Therefore, in line with the Chamber’s vision of connecting, engaging and growing the business community, they desire to change the narrative to impact current and future generations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.