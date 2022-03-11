In August 2020, the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce board of Directors regrettably announced to its membership that Chad Amond, president and CEO, was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia (PPA), a neurological syndrome in which language capabilities become slowly and progressively impaired.
In order to fully support Amond, while also advancing the mission and objectives of the organization, the Chamber hired Dan DeBone as executive director to assist and advance the organization’s mission, government advocacy and more.
DeBone was tasked with continuing to align the Chamber with its current strategic plan, which is to “lead and cultivate a comprehensive regional network to address opportunities and challenges of greatest importance to the business community.”
Effective March 3, Amond went on full-time medical leave and disability, and the Chamber’s board of directors has since appointed DeBone as president and CEO.
“Chad is an incredible leader who did so many wonderful things for our community and for the growth of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce. His dedication to important county initiatives, our business community, and our youth has made Westmoreland County a better place. Today, we made the transition to make Dan DeBone the new president and CEO. We look forward to Dan’s leadership as he continues the Chamber’s legacy all while driving new partnerships and initiatives to further the growth and impact of our organization,” said Bradley Roth, chairman of the board.
“Although the torch has been passed by one of the most exceptional leaders the Chamber has ever come across, I made a commitment to our board, our business community, and most importantly to Chad and his family, that I will continue to respect, honor and build upon his legacy. It is an incredible and notable legacy, which has made the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce one of the largest business organizations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. Our friendship and support for Chad will always be available and open at the Chamber!” DeBone added.
DeBone started his career at the Port Authority of Allegheny County and worked in a variety of leadership positions within the operations, marketing and communications divisions. However, the vast majority of his professional career was spent in government affairs, community outreach and stakeholder relationship building. He was the senior government and community relations officer for well over a decade before being promoted to the director of external relations in 2020. This included a new strategic role to consult with the chief executive officer and members of senior staff on legislative, community initiatives and capital projects at a local, state and federal level.
DeBone earned a bachelor of science and marketing degree in business administration from Robert Morris University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership at Duquesne University. He recently graduated from Leadership Pittsburgh, earned a master certificate in project management from the University of Pittsburgh (Katz School of Business), and holds a Pennsylvania Real Estate License through Berkshire Hathaway.
DeBone lives in Murrysville, where he and his wife of 28 years, Cheri, raised both of their children, daughter Maria, 24, and son Dominic, 22.
