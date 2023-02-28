It’s a birthday that took 25 decades to get here, so needless to say the historic anniversary celebration will be so huge it will take the rest of 2023 to celebrate it.
Although events began in 2022, the county kicked it up a notch by hosting a 250th birthday party Monday for employees of the courthouse with its heritage partners, the Westmoreland Historical Society and GO Laurel Highlands.
“We really wanted to start this out with a celebration for our employees,” said Chief Clerk Vera Spina, who helped lay out over 500 cupcakes for the party. A celebration was also planned at Westmoreland Manor for the employees there.
At the party, courthouse staff had the opportunity to learn about a photography contest with categories for both the public and employees, give suggestions for items and the opportunity to leave a message which will be rolled up and put in the county time capsule which will then be buried, and take part in a trivia game featuring general facts and those that were specific to Westmoreland County.
Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew addressed employees at the event.
“We’re very proud of who we are and we’re very proud of what Westmoreland County is,” Kertes said.
The heritage partners, organizations, community leaders and elected officials have gotten together throughout 2022 to plan events and activities to commemorate the founding of the county.
The county was formed Feb. 26, 1773 – before the United States was even a country.
As part of the celebration, the historical society planned a renovation of the courthouse lobby, including the history alcove at the end of the lobby highlighting 250 years of history, according to Lisa Hays, executive director of the Westmoreland Historical Society. And, there’s more to come.
It took a decade for Westmoreland County to be established and it was the 11th and last county to be created by the Penn Provincial Government. The movement, according to Hays, began by Arthur St. Clair, one of the most influential and best-known residents in the region.
As part of the celebration, a slideshow of Westmoreland County’s history played.
“I’m thrilled at how everyone could come together to celebrate this important anniversary,” Hays said.
A complete list of other events, themes and activities can be found online at www.westmoreland250.com. A few highlights coming include:
- March 25, Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Department’s March for Parks will celebrate with special Westmoreland 250 features, including reenactors along the walking path, giveaways for participants, and more;
- April, tentative opening for the Westmoreland 250 Exhibition at Westmoreland Historical Society, and
- June, the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners will hold its June meeting at Historic Hanna’s Town, the original county seat of Westmoreland.
