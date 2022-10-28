The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners encourages residents and business owners to take the internet survey and speed test from their residence or business before the Oct. 31 deadline. Participation will help to identify gaps in high-speed internet coverage in the county.

Broadband allows users to access the internet at significantly higher speeds than traditional “dial-up” services. Improved broadband access can be delivered through multiple technologies, including fiber optic, mobile and fixed wireless, and cable modem. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) defines a minimum broadband speed threshold of 100 megabytes per second (Mbps) download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed.

