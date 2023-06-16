Westmoreland County Airshow History

1974 — Dan Speal.
1975 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels Squadron, Bob Hoover’s Flight P-51-Mustang, Sandy Pierce Rides the Stearman Wing, Flying Pierces- Parachute Flag Jump, Dan Speal- Acrobatics and Pitts Special, Steve Poleskie- Aerobatics and Pitts Special, and PD-5 Flight Demonstration Team.
1976 — Bob Hoover Shrike Demonstration, the Flying Pierces (Wayne and Sandy Pierce), U.S. Navy Parachute Team. Dan Speal- Acrobatic Demonstration, BD-5 Mini Jet Demonstration, and a Glider Demonstration by Latrobe Soaring Center.
1977 — Bruno Ferrari Lear Jet Fly-By Demonstration, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Dan Speal- Pitts Special, Bob Hoover’s Aero Shrike Demonstration, and ACRO- Jet Solo by Corky Fornof.
1979 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Bruno Ferrari Lear Jet Demonstration, Dan Speal, Dorsey/Montgomery-Wing Walk, and John Masters- The Great Lakes.
1980 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Aero Shrike Commander, the French Connection, Pitts Special, Wing Walk, Great Lakes, Hal Goff- Comedy Act, Bob Bishop-Bellanca Super Viking, and the Stearman Bi-Plane Demo.
1981 — Canadian Snowbirds, Hal Goff- Comedy Act, Bob Bishop-Acrojet, The Eagles, Aero Shrike Commander, the French Connection, Wing Walk, U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the Pitts Special.
1983 — The Confederate Air Force- Tora, Tora, Tora, Eagles Aerobatic Team, Bob Hoover-Shrike and P-51, Oscar Boesh-Glider Aerobatics, U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the Pitts Special.
1984 — U.S. Army Golden Knights, Six of Diamonds, the Cloud Dancers, Bob Hoover- P-51 and Shrike Demonstrations, Oscar Boesch, Pitts Special, Jim Roberts and the Laser 200, the French Connection, and the Ray Ban Gold.
1985 — Jim Franklin, the French Connection, Pitts Special, Wing Walk, Bob Hoover and the P-51 Demonstration, Leo Loudenslager- Bud Light 200, The Eagles, Bob Bishop- Silver Bullet, Cloud Dancers, Hal Goff Comedy Act, and Jim Franklin- The Zar and War Birds.
1986 — TWO-WEEKEND EVENT- U.S. Army Golden Knights, Bill Warren Solo, F-15 Jet Fighter Demonstration, Black Hawks Diamond Formation Team, Harrier Flight Demonstration, the Pitts Special, the Daring Damsels of the Skies, and the Laser 200 SECOND WEEK: USAF Thunderbirds Demonstration, Jet Demonstration Team, Jim Parker and the American Eagle, and a special performance by Clancy Speal.
1987 — Eagles Aerobatic Team, the Zar, Pitts Special, Wing Walk, Bud Light Micro Jet, F-18 Tactical Demonstration, Jim Franklin and Elliot Cross’ Dueling Wacos, F-16 Tactical Demonstration, and the Harrier Demonstration.
1988 — Canadian Snowbirds, U.S. Marine Corps, Harrier Demonstration, Bob Hoover-Sabreliner Demonstration, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Manfred Radius Glider Aerobatics, Ray Ban Gold Aerobatic Team, Pitts Special, Wing Walk, and U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt.
1989 —Confederate Air Force, the Wildcats, Dual Wing Walk, Eliot Cross-Solo, Pitts Special, U.S. Air Force F-16 Demonstration, and the Misty Blue Female Skydiving team.
1990 — First Fly-By of the Stealth Fighter at Civilian Air Show, USAF Thunderbirds, USMC Av9-B Harrier, Pitts Special, the USN F/A-18 Hornet, the French Connection, the USAF F-15E Dual Role Eagle, and the U.S. Navy Parachute Team- Leap Frogs.
1991 — U.S. Navy SEALS Parachute Team, Pitts Special, Coors Light- Silver Bullet, B-17 “Memphis Belle,” P-51 Mustang, and the Soviet MIG- 17.
1992 — USAF Thunderbirds, F-117A Stealth Fighter, USAF B-1 Bomber, USMC Harrier, U.S. Navy Parachute Team- Leap Frogs, Holiday Inn- Coca Cola Aerobatic Team, F-86 Sabre Jet, and the Pitts Special.
1994 — USAF Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Jim Franklin and WACO Mysteryship, Eddie “The Grip” Greenwalk, Pitts Special, F-117A Stealth Fly-By, Sammy Kademenas, and the Shockwave Triple Engine Jet Truck.
1995 — ROSTRAVER Bud Light 200, Stars and Stripes Aerobatic Team, Pitts Special, Misty Blues Skydiving Team, P-51 Mustang Demonstration, Hal Goff: J-3 Piper Club, Wing Walk, Stearman Solo, and the C-130 Hercules Demonstration by the 911th Airlift.
1996 —USAF Thunderbirds, B-2 Stealth Bomber Fly-By, Dacy and Kazian Team, the French Connection, Leo Loudenslager, and Clancy Speal.
1998 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, “Fat Albert” C-130 Jet Assisted Takeoff, Firebirds, Bud Light Micro Jet, Julie Clark’s American Aerobatics, Super Shockwave Jet Truck, Bob Hoover Aero Commander, F-117 Stealth Fighter Fly-By, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights.
2001 — USAF Thunderbirds; the Franklin Airshow featuring Jimmy Franklin and Wing Walk Carol Pilon, Yak-9 WWII Russian Fighter Demonstration, Shockwave Triple Engine Jet Truck, the E Team Parachute Jump-Elvises of the Sky, F/A-18 Hornet Tactical Demonstration.
2011 — Vintage Thunderbirds, Wing Walk Jane Wicker, the Alabama Boys, and Red Star and the Dragon.
2012 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Sean Tucker Aerobatics, Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows, AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, Firebirds Extreme Aerobatic Team and Jack Knutson Extra 300.
2014 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Raiders Demo Team, GEICO Skytypers, Matt Chapman Airshows, Jacquie B Airshow and Andrew McKenna’s North American P-51 D Mustang.
2015 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, GEICO Skytypers, Matt Chapman Airshows, Greg Koontz’s Comedy Routine and Trucktop Landing, John Klatt Airshows, Mike Goulin, Lucas Oil Aerobatics, Rob Holland, Jack Knutson, Scott Yoak and Bill Stein Airshow.
2016 — Royal Canadian Air Force “Snowbirds,” F-18 Super Hornet aircraft, F-22 Raptor tactical demo, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, The Flash Fire Jet Truck, Lucas Oil Aerobatics- Mike Wiskus, Rob Holland, Greg Shelton, Lee Leets Tucano demo and the U.S. Navy East Coach demo team.
2017 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels, V-16 viper demo team, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Lucas Oil Aerobatics- Mike Wiskus, Scot Yoak, Jim Tobul, Greg Koontz Comedy Show, Shockwave Jet Truck, Matt Younkin, Precision Exotics.
2018 — USAF Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, Rob Holland, Jack Knutson, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, Randy Ball MiG-17, de Havilland Vampire, Precision Exotics.
2019 — Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, Tora! Tora! Tora!, V-16 viper demo team, UH1H Huey, A-10 Thunderbolt, P-51 Mustang, Harrier Jump Jet.
2020 — COVID-19 pandemic cancels airshow
2021 — Limited drive-in model, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Heroes’ Tribute Flight flyover, Greg Knootz comedy act, Scott Yoak demo, Jim Tobul demo, Class of 1945 flight, C-17 Globemaster III fly-by, MH-65D Dauphin search/rescue demo, Skip Stewart demo, F-22A Raptor demo, Heritage flight, Rob Holland demo.
2022 — Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet Demonstration, F-18 Rhino West Coast Demonstration Team, Navy Legacy Flight (F/A-18E and Corsair), Lake Erie Warbirds TBM Avenger, Flight of the Flags, Jersey Jerks, Warbird Adventures P-40N Warhawk Demonstration, Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatic Demonstration, Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatic Demonstration, David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatic Demonstration.
