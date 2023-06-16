Westmoreland County Airshow History

This photo shows Paul Trice and John Demyanovich in the control tower of what is now Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

1974 — Dan Speal.

1975 — U.S. Navy Blue Angels Squadron, Bob Hoover’s Flight P-51-Mustang, Sandy Pierce Rides the Stearman Wing, Flying Pierces- Parachute Flag Jump, Dan Speal- Acrobatics and Pitts Special, Steve Poleskie- Aerobatics and Pitts Special, and PD-5 Flight Demonstration Team.

