Westmoreland County agreed Monday to sign up to be part of a proposed $26 billion proposed settlement with three major drug manufacturers that would end a lawsuit over the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The county, along with its 11 biggest municipalities, including Unity and Derry townships, would receive up to $22 million over the next 18 years, said the commissioners.
The commissioners voted to join the settlement at a special meeting Monday.
The funds would be available for the county and municipalities to use, but only for certain things.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said, “It’s money that can be used to address opioid use, to fund drug court and other programs.”
The settlement would end thousands of lawsuits filed against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp., as well as manufacturer Jansen Pharmaceutical Inc., and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.
The deal, initiated and signed last summer by the state’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is expected to generate about $1 billion that would be split by among the state, counties and local municipalities. However, the deadline for all parties to sign the deal is Jan. 2. The total funds Pennsylvania is to receive will be based on the number of municipalities who agree to sign.
The amount to Westmoreland County is contingent on how many of the county’s 11 largest municipalities agree to participate, according to county Solicitor Melissa Guiddy. Those municipalities, with populations of more than 10,000 residents, include Greensburg, Lower Burrell, Murrysville, New Kensington, and Derry, Hempfield, Mount Pleasant, North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver and Unity townships.
Although it seems like a lot of money, it will be paid out over an 18-year period, so Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said it is much lower than the county could have received.
The commissioners are suggesting the creation of a county board made up of representatives from each of the municipalities involved to determine how the money will be distributed. The first installment is expected as early as July 2022.
Deaths attributed to opioid addictions and abuse have ballooned over the past decade, according to statistics compiled by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. In 2011, the county recorded 64 overdose deaths. That total rose each year through 2017, when a record 193 people lost their lives from overdoses. Although the numbers slowed slightly over the next two years, they rebounded in 2019 and once again started to climb.
Last year, the coroner recorded 123 overdose deaths. Through Oct. 1 of this year, the county had confirmed or suspected 120 deaths attributed to drugs.
Also at the special meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to give out bonuses Westmoreland County senior executives, department heads and other top administrators for their work in the early days of the pandemic.
The retroactive pandemic pay was approved for approximately 60 county officials for 10 days of work between March 18 and 27, 2020.
Last year, the commissioners awarded hazard pay to staff who remained on the job after Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the county after the first COVID-19 cases were identified locally. Despite the order, many county employees remained on the job to ensure functions of county government continued.
Even while many of their staff were allowed to work from home, these 60 department heads, deputies and other top officials came to the courthouse and county offices with essential workers, like jail guards, 911 dispatchers and nurses at Westmoreland Manor.
Essential workers were given hazard pay — 150% of their salaries.
In April 2020, about 500 government staffers — about 25% of the county’s workforce — were furloughed. Most furloughed employees later returned to their jobs.
The retroactive pay, commissioners said, will compensate those department heads who didn’t receive hazard pay and worked during that two-week period, including those who have since left county employment. Elected officials, however, will not receive the retroactive bonuses.
The bonuses are expected to cost $200,000 and will be paid from the county’s $105 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The county received half of that allotment — $52.5 million this year and a similar amount is expected to arrive in early 2022.
In addition, the commissioners also approved the $30,287.22 purchase of new chairs for the meeting room from Hampton Office Products and an agreement to pay Dagostino Electronic Services Inc. $23,350 to add new cameras in the old courthouse.
