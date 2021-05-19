After adding just seven new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday, Westmoreland County saw 83 cases reported on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
With the 83 cases reported Tuesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic increased to 33,735.
Of the county’s case total, 22,799 are classified as confirmed cases and 10,936 are considered probable cases.
There have been 98,142 negative tests so far in the county, according to the state health department.
The county averaged 52.57 new coronavirus cases per day during the second full week of May, and over the past seven days (May 12-18), the county has added 309 coronavirus cases, or an average of 44.14 per day.
Since the start of 2021, there have been 14,402 new cases reported in Westmoreland County, which equates to an average of 104.36 per day this year.
With no new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 758 and the total in 2021 stayed at 335.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office last updated its COVID-19 death total on the county website at 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, increasing the total from 440 to 442.
The Westmoreland coroner’s total includes coronavirus deaths that occur in Westmoreland County, regardless of the deceased person’s county of residence, while the state health department’s coronavirus death figures include any person considered a resident of Westmoreland County, regardless of where their death occurred.
The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the county coroner’s office, and the oldest was 109.
The virus-related death rate in Westmoreland County has slowed since December, which was the county’s worst month of the pandemic with 224 deaths reported (7.2 per day) and more than 10,000 new cases. The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, 2020, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic reached 1,188,845 as of Tuesday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 998,227 confirmed cases in the state and 190,618 probable cases. So far, 4,526,726 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
There were 38 new coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout Pennsylvania in Tuesday’s update, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 26,871.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 13,219 (49.19%) are associated with long term care facilities. Data for long-term care facilities on the state health department’s site was last updated at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there had been 71,472 coronavirus cases among residents and 15,150 cases among staff members at 1,591 long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Tuesday’s update.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 54 long-term care facilities have accounted for 2,257 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 363 cases among staff members and 319 coronavirus deaths.
All Pennsylvanians 16 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and more than 4.2 million people in the state are considered fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 127,575 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 36,118 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 4,242,190 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,653,191 were considered partially covered.
Westmoreland County added a COVID-19 vaccination information page to its county website, available at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2934/Vaccine-Info.
Excela Health in March introduced a vaccine registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system, allowing anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of their eligibility to receive the vaccine at the time.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register. Those who register online will be contacted by email when it’s their turn to schedule a vaccination appointment, while those who call in to join the registry will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment.
Giant Eagle, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have all recently announced limited walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Giant Eagle announced that walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are open to people 18 and older. Individuals arriving for a walk-in vaccination should bring a valid form of identification and their medical insurance information.
Rite Aid announced on April 30 that the chain would accommodate limited walk-ins for coronavirus vaccinations at all of its more than 2,500 stores in 17 states, and CVS made a similar announcement.
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state continued to decline Tuesday, according to the state health department.
As of Tuesday’s update, there were 1,427 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout the state, down from 1,436 on Monday. Of the coronavirus patients statewide on Tuesday, 320 were in adult intensive care units and 211 were on ventilators.
The moving 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reached a peak of 6,105.6 on Christmas Day and had steadily declined until March 19 (1,496.9) before rising for several weeks.
The 14-day average for statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased to 1,745 as of Tuesday’s update.
While statewide hospitalizations were down, Westmoreland County’s coronavirus hospitalization total has increased. There were 31 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday’s update after hospitalizations increased from 23 on Thursday to 29 as of Sunday’s update and 30 on Monday. Of COVID-19 patients in Westmoreland County hospitals on Tuesday, four were in adult intensive care units and five were on ventilators, according to the state health department. Of the 96 ventilators available in the county, according to Department of Health data, 18 were in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
