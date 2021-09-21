A county assistant public defender is facing multiple charges after being arrested last week at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County, including charges that he kicked a state trooper, according to court records.
David E. Mulock, 36, who is from Murrysville, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and simple assault on Sept. 15.
Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the resort’s parking lot shortly after Mulock left the Bavarian Bar.
Mulock has been practicing law since 2014 when he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and has been with the Westmoreland County’s public defender’s office since 2016.
The resort was hosting the 35th annual Westmoreland County Bench and Bar Conference from Sept. 16-18. The event allows members of the legal profession to gather for training, networking and socializing outside a court setting.
According to court documents, troopers responded to the bar at the request of resourt security, who reported Mulock was causing a disturbance and screaming at security. Four troopers arrived and found him in the parking lot, where they attempted to arrest him for public drunkennss and disorderly conduct, according to Cpl. Jared Wolff of the state police at Somerset.
Troopers approached him and asked for his identification, which he refused to give. Tpr. Jared Bruno said he appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol in the report. Bruno said security reported that Mulock had assaulted people in the bar and had gotten in a security guard’s face and screamed at them when he was asked to leave.
Mulock continued to ignore requests for his identification, and eventually pulled out a cell phone. Officers attempted to take him into custody, and Mulock fell to the ground. As officers tried to handcuff him, he resisted and refused to walk to the patrol car. Troopers had to carry him to the vehicle, according to court records.
Troopers added that when attempting to put him in the back seat he began kicking and struck Bruno in the arm. He wasn’t seriously injured.
Court documents said he was housed in the county jail in Somerset until he was arraigned around noon Thursday, when he was released on a signature bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30 in Rockwood.
