Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson has announced the appointment of James Jacquillard as chief deputy of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Jacquillard graduated from Southmoreland High School. He then attended California University of Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, where he graduated with a degree in funeral service management. He has been a Pennsylvania licensed funeral director for 28 years, and is currently supervisor/funeral director at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services Inc. of Scottdale.
Jacquillard is a member of the Westmoreland, Indiana, and Armstrong County Funeral Directors Association and a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association. He currently serves as a board member for the Regional Family YMCA of Laurel Highlands.
He said he is looking forward to maintaining the level of professionalism and compassion that currently exists with the highly trained investigators and administrative staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.