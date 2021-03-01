Westmoreland Conservation District wins video award featuring Unity farm

The Westmoreland Conservation District was awarded first place in a new statewide competition for the best general-information video in 2020.
The CONDIVA award was presented in February by its creator, the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.
The video features the Ralph Frye family farm in Pleasant Unity, known as Pleasant Lane Farms. This long-time dairy farm was named the 2020 Conservation Farmer of the Year by the Westmoreland Conservation District.
The six-minute video shows the many conservation measures the Fryes have installed on that property over the past 50 years to improve their operation, and to benefit the region with cleaner streams, less erosion and a productive farm operation.
The video received the highest score among the 32 submitted from across Pennsylvania — 11.18 out of a possible 12 — as judged by a panel of communication and education professionals from five U.S. and Pennsylvania conservation-related organizations: The Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Department of Environmental Protection, the State Conservation Commission, the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts and the Pennsylvania Envirothon.
Criteria included technical production value, presentation and overall message effectiveness.
The video was professionally written and produced by Karen Jurkovic Communications of Greensburg, and Doug Webster, Sonoma CRM, of Murrysville.
It can be viewed on the Westmoreland Conservation District’s website at westmorelandconservation.org.
