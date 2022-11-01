Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Allie Shreffler of Mount Pleasant recently joined the technical staff of the Westmoreland Conservation District, district manager/CEO Greg Phillips announced.

Basinger and Peckheiser are serving as erosion control specialists, a role in which they will provide technical assistance on good conservation practices to earthmovers, developers and others whose work involves disturbing soil in Westmoreland County. The goal of the erosion control specialists is to keep soil in place, so that it will not pollute area streams and rivers.

