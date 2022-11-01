Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Allie Shreffler of Mount Pleasant recently joined the technical staff of the Westmoreland Conservation District, district manager/CEO Greg Phillips announced.
Basinger and Peckheiser are serving as erosion control specialists, a role in which they will provide technical assistance on good conservation practices to earthmovers, developers and others whose work involves disturbing soil in Westmoreland County. The goal of the erosion control specialists is to keep soil in place, so that it will not pollute area streams and rivers.
To achieve this, Basinger and Peckheiser will review plans for construction sites, help obtain permits, offer guidance on ordinances/laws/regulations, inspect active and completed construction sites, and investigate any complaints related to earth-moving.
Basinger comes to his new position with four years of experience in environmental work, including conducting inspections for erosion control compliance and coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies from California University of Pennsylvania.
Peckheiser graduated in 2021 from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental resource management and a minor in watersheds and water resources. For the past year, he worked as the crew leader for Resource Environmental Solutions in Lititz, where he installed erosion and sediment control best management practices and conducted site inspections.
Linsenbigler is the Westmoreland Conservation District’s new water resource specialist. Her primary duty is to administer the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Program, which improves municipal roads so that they no longer allow sediment and other pollution to run off into area streams. She also will help implement area conservation projects funded by the state Growing Greener program and mitigation money from PennDOT.
A May graduate of St. Vincent College with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science and a minor in biology, Linsenbigler has worked a number of part-time jobs, including as a camp counselor for Westmoreland County Conservation School, and as a ranger at Conemaugh River Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Schultz joined the Westmoreland Conservation District in November 2021 as an ombudsman with the watershed team, with her salary funded by AmeriCorps. She now has been hired as a Westmoreland Conservation District employee, serving as watershed specialist. In this role she will work with area watershed associations to improve the quality of the region’s surface (streams and rivers) and groundwater resources.
Schultz graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies, and has four years of experience in environmental and related fields, including work with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Venture Outdoors, Allegheny County Parks Department, and Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.
Shreffler is the Westmoreland Conservation District’s new AmeriCorps member. She is working in a variety of capacities to support the organization’s watershed team.
Shreffler has work experience with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve and was a crew leader doing trail work for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This past May, she graduated from St. Vincent College with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science.
