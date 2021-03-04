Westmoreland Community Action programs helping families in need

The need is always there. But this past year has been like no other, and Westmoreland Community Action’s Children and Family Services has been in overdrive.
Its Head Start program, for children ages 3-5, is provided in either a home-based or in a classroom setting. Utilizing the “Creative Curriculum,” this program provides pre-K learning experiences for young children to help prepare them for a smooth transition into kindergarten. Westmoreland Community Action offers family support, along with health and nutrition education.
Meanwhile, Early Head Start is for pregnant women and children up to age 3. It is a home-based program that offers weekly visits either in-person or virtually to provide family support, health and nutrition education, educational activities, health screenings, and prenatal education for expectant mothers. The nonprofit provides educational resources and learning bags to support in-home learning activities.
Both programs use “Parents As Teachers Curriculum,” which provides skills training for parents of children ages 0-5.
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these two programs have handed out over 750 boxes of food to enrolled families, providing delivery to families without transportation. This is in addition to a partnership with the Westmoreland County Food Bank, which helps to send an average of 40 children home with a backpack full of food once a month.
In partnership with the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, Westmoreland Community Action has provided an average of 4,800 diapers a month to families along with clothing throughout the year.
With the help of Beverley’s Birthdays, the nonprofit has handed out approximately 60-70 birthday bags to children enrolled in its programs and their siblings every month. In addition to the bags, Beverly’s Birthdays has also helped the organization provide its families with snack bags, baby wipes and blankets, along with “Itty Bitty” gift bags for pregnant women.
And through the “A Bed for Every Child” program, Westmoreland Community Action provides an average of seven vouchers a month to help families get their child a bed — a simple necessity, meeting a basic need, that many families take for granted. Utilizing various community resources, the nonprofit has also provided its families with activity bags for in-home learning, and the use of iPads for virtual learning.
It has also partnered with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania to start a program during the pandemic that helps its enrolled families with utility bills, rent, internet, etc. In addition, its Head Start program received over 400 coats from Operation Warm and a couple hundred pairs of dress and tennis shoes from Walmart.
Mandy Welty Zalich, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action, appreciates all the hard work.
“I am so proud of our staff and the services we provide,” she said. “This is always, but especially given this year when there have been so many struggles. The things they do to support the kiddos and families we serve is amazing.”
This sentiment is echoed by Tammy Patterson, vice president of Children and Family Services.
“WCA Head Start, Early Head Start and Pre-K staff work very hard to support enrolled families,” Patterson said. “Staff go out of their way to ensure supplies and resources are provided. I am very proud of the hard work that is done daily.”
Families interested in enrolling in either the Head Start or Early Head Start program can fill out the on-line application at HeadStart.WestmorelandCA.org.
Once it is submitted, a Westmoreland Community Action employee will reach out to the family and gather some additional health and income information. These programs are free to income-eligible families in Westmoreland County.
For more information about the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, or any of the other programs and services offered by Westmoreland Community Action, call 724-834-1260 or go to westmorelandca.org.
