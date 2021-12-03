Westmoreland Community Action wants to hear the public’s ideas on how Westmoreland County can be more inclusive.
The organization has launched an initiative, called Welcoming Westmoreland, created to foster growth and development in the county through supporting inclusiveness and celebrating the diverse cultures throughout the community.
To do so, WCA is asking residents to complete a survey that will assess the issues around diversity, specifically inclusion for individuals from different backgrounds, and understand what the community sees as important actions and the next steps.
“Inclusivity and diversity is so important for the growth and prosperity of Westmoreland County,” Mandy Welty Zalich, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action, said. “We want to hear from everyone. This survey is a valuable tool to make that happen.”
According to WCA, the survey provides an opportunity for the people of Westmoreland County to share thoughts and ideas on how the community can be welcoming to all anonymously.
The survey, found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WelcomingWestmoreland, is open now and until Feb. 22, 2022.
WCA is an agency that has provided help to low-income individuals and families since 1980. The organization has 23 programs that help reduce poverty in the community by connecting people to resources and empowering them to achieve self-sufficiency.
For more information on WCA’s programs, visit www.westmorelandca.org.
