Westmoreland County commissioners announced last week an overhaul of the county election bureau, creating a three-member management team below the bureau’s director and eliminating a deputy director position.
The restructuring, which was approved Thursday by Commissioners Doug Chew, Sean Kertes and Gina Cerilli Thrasher along with Controller Jeff Balzer, came after the election bureau was engulfed in a series of issues before and after the May 18 primary. The commissioners and controller serve as the county’s salary board.
Commissioners said in a joint news release that the restructuring will include the formation of a three-member management team below the election bureau director — a voting systems coordinator, quality assurance manager and an office manager.
The office manager post has been filled, commissioners noted, and the county is accepting applications for the voting systems coordinator and quality assurance manager positions through Friday, June 25.
As part of the restructuring, county officials said the deputy director position has been eliminated.
“In addition, the election bureau will be reestablished as a department under the umbrella of the information systems department, as it was up through 2018,” the commissioners said.
County officials confirmed last week that elections director JoAnn Sebastiani has been suspended with pay. They declined to give a reason for the suspension. Sebastiani was hired in August to head the election bureau after previously working as a deputy in the county’s tax office.
“As a result of other election-related issues that arose previously and in the latest municipal primary, the county is continuing its evaluation of the election bureau director and will offer additional comment upon its completion,” commissioners said in the release.
The final certification of 14 races from last month’s primary election had been delayed since some write-in winners were not identified when results were pre-certified around June 2, county solicitor Melissa Guiddy wrote in a previous email to the Bulletin.
At that time, Guiddy said write-ins were not reported in races where there were too few votes cast for any one person to make it on the ballot in the November election — with the majority of the races with write-ins requiring a minimum of 10 votes. But after pre-certification, a manual review of write-ins discovered that sufficient votes were cast in certain races for individuals to have earned a ballot position through write-in votes.
As a result, the board of elections amended the certification for races for school board races in Burrell, Jeannette, and New Kensington, as well as council races in Irwin, Ligonier, Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, New Stanton, Southwest Greensburg, West Leechburg, Vandergrift and Youngwood and two judges of election races in Penn Township.
The election board met June 15 to certify those races; a final election certification vote by the board is slated for Wednesday, June 23.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Westmoreland County Judge Harry Smail Jr. dismissed a pair of lawsuits seeking to invalidate primary races for the Southmoreland school board and Sewickley Township supervisor.
Commissioners said in the release that some of the “intended goals of the restructure between now and the 2021 municipal election provide for a check and balance system; customer service improvements, including election website improvements, making it more informational and user friendly, as well as flexible hours for the public right before, during and right after each election; attracting and retaining the most qualified employees; providing additional and more thorough training opportunities for poll workers and judges of elections; acquiring electronic poll books, and less reliance on outside consultants.”
