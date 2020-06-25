Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center has temporarily halted the collection of electronics — televisions, computer monitors, computers and peripherals and all other electronics and small appliances — after learning one of the processors where the materials are shipped has closed down because of a suspected COVID-19 infection.
The suspected positive coronavirus case did not occur locally, Westmoreland Cleanways officials noted.
The disruption in electronics collection is anticipated to last no more than three weeks.
Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe said all recommended precautions and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have been implemented at the Unity Township recycling facility. Staff members are wearing masks, conducting regular cleaning and disinfecting and practicing social distancing.
The Westmoreland Cleanways website, www.westmorelandcleanways.org, will be updated with information regarding the resumption of electronics collection.
The Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center at 355 Pleasant Unity Mutual Road in Unity Township near the Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA) headquarters will remain open during regularly scheduled hours for all other recyclables, including:
- Glass containers (clear, green and brown);
- Scrap metal;
- Freon appliances;
- Cardboard, newspaper, white office paper, mixed paper;
- Tires;
- Lead acid batteries;
- Fluorescent light bulbs.
There are no residency requirements and no limit on the amount of material that can be brought to the center.
