Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees. After the festivities are finished, give a gift to Mother Nature by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites located throughout Westmoreland County.
Tree-cycling is truly giving a gift back to the community. Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. In most cases, real trees thrown away with the garbage end up taking up space in a landfill. However, recycling your Christmas tree returns it to nature. The trees will be chipped into mulch and used to beautify community parks, eventually decomposing into valuable humus to nourish and renew the soil.
There is no cost to recycle your Christmas tree; however, two organizations that host tree recycling sites; Boy Scout Troup 239 at Schramm’s Farm & Orchards in Penn Township and Murrysville-Export Rotary, collect donations to fund their own projects.
All locations require that trees are completely bare of ALL decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Sponsors of this year’s Christmas tree recycling program include: Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, James A. Rutter Company in Murrysville, Penn Township, and the Borough of Youngwood.
“Although many holiday traditions were canceled this year and family celebrations will be smaller, tree-cycling around the county remains a constant,” said Ellen Keefe, Executive Director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. “Let your tree go full circle by giving it back to the earth.”
Locally, Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations:
- Derry Borough — East 1st Avenue at the borough garage, next to the salt shed, open drop-off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31;
- Derry Township — 5321 Route 982 at the municipal building, open drop-off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31;
- Hempfield Township — Route 136 at Middleton Road in the Hempfield Area High School auxiliary parking lot, open drop-off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26;
- Ligonier — Ligonier Country Market Field, Lower Watershed Farm at the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association, open drop-off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31;
- Mount Pleasant Borough —Municipal compost site between Kennedy Avenue and N. Depot Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Dec. 30 through Jan. 31, closed weekends;
- Murrysville — Windstream parking lot, turn at Franklin Street near Giant Eagle and look for sign, hosted by Murrysville/Export Rotary, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9 and 16;
- Unity Township — Municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Jan. 2-31.
