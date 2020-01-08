For several years, Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling has sought to expand its recycling capabilities and move into a larger facility.
The local nonprofit look a big step in that direction on Tuesday, as the Unity Township Planning Commission recommended preliminary and final approval for a planned move to a new recycling center near Pleasant Unity.
Westmoreland Cleanways plans to move to an eight-acre property across from the Unity Township Municipal Authority building on Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road, not far from Route 130.
Somerset County-based JVS Environmental, which has partnered with Westmoreland Cleanways to process collected recyclable electronics, is purchasing the property from Innovative Supply Company Inc.
For nearly six years, Westmoreland Cleanways has been headquartered at Innovative Park, located off Route 30 East near Beatty Crossroads.
“We needed more warehouse space,” Westmoreland Cleanways executive director Ellen Keefe said. “We’re going from 3,400 square feet to 22,000 square feet. One of our (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) requirements is that everything be under roof. We had just outgrown where we were. There was no way we could keep everything contained the way we had to.”
The new site, which Westmoreland Cleanways will lease from JVS, includes seven buildings, some of which are interconnected. Keefe said the new location will have a larger drive-thru drop-off area for residents. The site, which is currently vacant, previously served as metal recycling business.
Keefe said another key element of the new site is its heavily wooded, rural location that won’t interfere with any neighboring property owners. Westmoreland Cleanways is looking for relief from the township’s landscaping requirements, a modification that must be approved by the township supervisors.
The larger facility will give Westmoreland Cleanways the flexibility to expand its services, Keefe said.
“We have a lot of plans to add additional materials to collect. Styrofoam is a big one,” she said, adding that the organization hopes to purchase a Densifier, a piece of equipment capable of melting Styrofoam into plastic cubes.
Keefe said Westmoreland Cleanways will accept the same materials — such as televisions, glass bottles, scrap metal, tires, fluorescent bulbs, cardboard, paper and more — at the new facility. She added that plans are in place to close the Innovative Park location during last two weeks in January and move all drop-off recycling to the new site sometime next month.
Last year, Westmoreland Cleanways collected 1.6 million pounds of televisions, 500,000 pounds of other types of electronics and 6,000 tires.
Keefe said the organization’s current hours won’t change with the move. Westmoreland Cleanways is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of the month. Its current staff size — three full-time and two-part time employees — won’t be changing either, she noted.
Westmoreland Cleanways plans to lease office space at Innovative Park following the move. Keefe hopes to eventually build an office area, a meeting room and classroom space at the new facility.
The organization has been exploring the possibility of gaining a larger footprint for years.
In February 2018, the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board announced that Twin Lakes Holdings — which planned to purchase a former machine shop near Pleasant Unity and lease it to Westmoreland Cleanways for an expanded recycling center — withdrew its request for a change in non-conforming use.
Keefe said that decision was made largely because of opposition from residents, who relayed concerns over illegal dumping, heavy truck traffic and those trucks damaging the road and potentially posing a danger to pedestrians.
Aside from Unity Township, the organization had previously looked at properties in North Huntingdon, Hempfield, Derry and Mount Pleasant townships as potential homes for a new facility.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Keefe said after Tuesday’s meeting. “(The new site is) in move-in condition.”
In other business, the planning commission approved:
- Preliminary and final approval for Redcut Rental LLC and owner Chris Pakos to construct a 1,500-square-foot building along Route 981 for a proposed accounting/financial services business. The building was previously the home of Westmoreland Automobile;
- Preliminary and final approval for Ted Curnow to construct a 300-square-foot addition to an existing building along Pleasant Unity Road;
- A request from James Mickinak to vacate an alley located on Second Avenue. A public hearing on the request is tentatively slated later this month, solicitor Gary Falatovich said;
- To reorganize for 2020, retaining the same officers as the previous year, including Tom Baumann as chairman, Dave Oshnock as vice chairman and Tim Schultheis as secretary. Falatovich also was reappointed as solicitor;
- Set meeting dates for 2020, with all meetings to be held at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
