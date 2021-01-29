The Richard King Mellon Foundation awarded a grant totaling $20,000 to Greensburg-based Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to create unique recycling education videos with its Western Pennsylvania affiliates.
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling took advantage of the opportunity to produce four videos of particular interest for Westmoreland County and neighboring communities.
The videos focus on the organization’s expanded recycling center outside of Pleasant Unity in Unity Township, which opened last May.
“Welcome to the Recycling Center” lists the materials collected at the recycling center and why; “Recycling Center Tour” uses drone footage to guide visitors on a virtual tour of the center; “Why Recycle — Electronics” explains Pennsylvania’s electronics recycling law and Westmoreland Cleanways’ electronics collection program; and “Why Recycle — Foam” introduces the new foam (expanded polystyrene) recycling collection and how it works.
“Westmoreland Cleanways’ mission addresses the proper disposal of solid waste as it pertains to recycling”, Executive Director Ellen Keefe said. “Any tools that help us get the word out about the importance of recycling and the programs available to do so locally are key to our mission. We are thrilled with the opportunity to produce these quality videos with support from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.”
To watch the videos, visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org/new-recycling-center-how-to-videos.
